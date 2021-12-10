ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Pantone’s Color of 2022: Very Peri

By Chip Brewster
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePantone is often called the global authority when it comes to color, and they’ve unveiled their pick for the color of 2022; “Very Peri.” The company says the periwinkle hue combines “the steady tranquility of blue with an energetic infusion of red.”. It’s the first...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yoga Journal

Pantone’s Color of the Year Is Officially Here. These 6 Yoga Products Are On Trend

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. There are only a few weeks left until 2022 arrives (crazy, I know), and if you’re anything like me, you’re anxiously awaiting the new year, resting way too much hope on a small date change. Turns out, the Pantone Institute is just like you and me. For the first time in the 23-year history of their always anticipated color of the year, Pantone created a brand new hue for 2022. The color, dubbed Very Peri, mixes traditional blues with hidden violets and reds. Pantone says the color encourages creativity and curiosity and “helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives.”
YOGA
xda-developers

Download the Windows 11 wallpaper in Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022

The Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper is getting a new touch thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and Pantone. Microsoft has just released a new theme on the Microsoft Store featuring four new Windows 11 wallpapers emphasizing Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022, 17-3938 Very Peri. This color is a...
COMPUTERS
purewow.com

Let's be Real: Pantone's Color of the Year Is Just a 2021 Version of Millennial Pink

It’s official: Pantone has revealed Very Peri—a periwinkle blue with violet-red undertones—as its 2022 Color of the Year. The new shade has been described as the “happiest and warmest of all the blue hues” and “an empowering mix of newness,” according to an official press release. Yet we’re still left wondering: Isn’t this just the pandemic's answer to millennial pink?
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pantone#Digital Design
architecturaldigest.com

Where to Find Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022 Around the World

To mark 2021, Pantone chose two near opposites to capture the world’s mood in color: Illuminating Yellow and Ultimate Gray, to offer both optimism and steadiness in uncertain times. Now, the company is taking a much less somber approach with the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, called Very Peri, a periwinkle blue meant to inspire confidence and curiosity in the year to come. (If purple sounds familiar, know that the shade isn’t too far off from Ultra Violet, a dramatic purple shade that starred as 2018’s Color of the Year, which celebrated the non-conformity of icons like Prince and Jimi Hendrix.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
yankodesign.com

The big problem with Pantone’s Color of the Year… and why it desperately needs to be fixed.

Colors, for Pantone, are their entire life. They’re literally what the company’s foundation rests on, and I’m sure people who work at Pantone are extremely passionate about the intricate nuances of hues, shades, tints, balance, saturation, palettes, pigments, HEX codes, or any of the jargon associated with colors… but colors, for Pantone, also present an incredibly lucrative business model (the company was valued at $180 million in 2007); and therein lies the massive problem.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

10 Best Stylish Recliners for Getting Comfortable in 2022

Whether sitting back and relaxing after a busy day at the office or having a lazy day off in front of the television, there’s nothing like a good recliner. Whether you want one with automatic functions or choose to go basic and functional, recliners come in all sorts of styles and price points. But it’s a worthwhile investment. Choose a good one and you will be enjoying it for years to come. But for this roundup, we’d like to highlight not just the functional recliners of the world, but the stylish recliners of the world. Because if you’re going to add...
ELECTRONICS
WGN TV

Best blue rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Blue is the color of the ocean and sky, its deep hues bestowing a feeling of tranquility in interior design. The comfort of a plush blue rug underfoot can embellish rustic and contemporary spaces, and it is a wise choice for any aspiring home decorator.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Stuns in a Slinky Spiderweb Slip Dress and a Gothic Venetian Mask

Zendaya's stylist Image Architect Law Roach is such a master of his craft. For the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles, Zendaya arrived in a slinky, cobweb-covered slip dress that looked like it was hanging on by a thread. The dress complemented her costar Tom Holland's sleek double-breasted Prada suit, with the couple matching in Christian Louboutin footwear.
CELEBRITIES
WGN TV

Best patchwork quilt

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Patchwork quilts are a great way to add character and a sense of nostalgia to your bedroom or guestroom. And while the patchwork quilts of yesteryear were simply a way to make use of fabric scraps, today the popular style is echoed in a number of functional modern blankets. Depending on your color and design preferences, different patchwork quilts may work better for your space, though there are some features that set quality quilts apart from mediocre ones.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Light Therapy Lights To Try in 2022

Whether you notice it or not, the amount of light in your daily life can have a big impact on your mood, how you sleep and any seasonal sadness disorders you suffer from. You may not be feeling your best, but have you considered that there may be a link between daily light levels and what’s affecting you? With this thought in mind, investing in one of the best light therapy lights is a great idea, especially come winter. Unfortunately, you can’t change the weather, and occasionally you will have to suffer through lightless days. This is why scientists have created...
YOGA
WGN TV

Best collage picture frames

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Collage picture frames can be set on tabletops or hung to display family memories in a unified fashion. They are easy to assemble and come in all shapes and sizes. Before purchasing one, consider how you’ll hang it, the size of the frame in relation to where you plan to place it and how many photos it can hold.
VISUAL ART
WGN TV

Best white duvet cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Encasing your comforter with a duvet cover protects it from stains and wear while refreshing your bedroom decor. Duvet covers are both decorative and functional. And they’re as easy to wash as sheets. White duvet covers offer a clean and classic look to any bedroom. When you’re matching a duvet cover to the rest of your bed linens, be sure it’s the same shade of white. If you’re looking for a true white duvet cover, Hotel Collection’s 680 Thread Count Duvet Cover is the top choice.
LIFESTYLE
WGN TV

Best Pocahontas doll

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pocahontas is one of the more unique Disney princesses because she is the only one based on a real-life figure. Adventurous and fearless, Pocahontas could not wait to see what she would find “just around the river bend.” Although the 1995 animated feature film received much criticism for its historical inaccuracies, the Walt Disney Company has tried to make things right by making its subsequent releases of “Pocahontas” toys as historically accurate and respectful as possible. Pocahontas dolls wear traditional Indigenous American clothing that truly reflects the past. If you’re looking for a Pocahontas doll that is authentic and beautiful, the Disney Pocahontas Classic Doll with Pendant is the top choice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGN TV

Oreo serious? Cookie-flavored wine? Whaaat??

CHICAGO – Cookies and milk are a classic dynamic duo. But, now there’s a new tasty twosome, cookies and wine!. Barefoot Wine and Oreo have teamed up to create a holiday combo that most people didn’t know was even possible. It’s a limited-edition Oreo Thins Red Blend...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Best floral wreaths

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better way to showcase the beauty of a season than with a floral wreath. These decorative pieces are hung inside or outside to create a welcoming atmosphere and add natural beauty to your home. Van Cortlandt Farms’ Natural Dried Handmade Flower Wreath is a beautiful piece of decor outfitted with real dried plants. It’s an all-natural product and is full of flowers and grasses pulled from the seller’s farmland.
LIFESTYLE
WWD

The 14 Best Blush Brushes for Every Type of Blush and Budget

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. On the hunt for the best brush blush for your makeup kit? There are countless sizes...
MAKEUP
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy