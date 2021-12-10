ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION/LETTER: Two Peters, both seeking justice

By Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
Recently, two guys from Newport named Peter (Slom and Lance) were in the news; different stories, but a common denominator of justice.

Peter Slom’s story is one of redemption. He is the first former inmate to be named to the State Parole Board. Peter’s remarkable transformation didn’t come easy, but it is not surprising if you knew his family. I served with his late father, Aaron, on the Newport School Committee. Aaron was a printer by trade, but a very generous man who helped his community in so many ways. His mother, Rita, is well-known for her dedication to the community, having served many years in both state and city government. She has also been a devoted leader at Touro Synagogue.

Both Aaron and Rita were devastated when Peter got into trouble for the sale of drugs and was sent to prison. But, their support never, ever wavered. Peter drew on their support as well as his own determination and did everything he could to turn things around. And, indeed, he did, eventually earning a Master’s degree in Social Work and going on to an illustrious career at the RI Training School.

Peter’s appointment to the Parole Board is refreshing and encouraging because he has life experience that is so relevant to this assignment. Make no mistake, though – Peter won’t be conned. But, he also knows the meaningfulness of second chances better than most of us.

Peter Lance’s story is more of unrequited justice. He famously has told us about the tragic death of Eduardo Tirella in 1966, with compelling evidence that holds Doris Duke accountable for Mr. Tirella’s demise. More plainly, Peter says that Ms. Duke murdered Mr. Tirella. His book, "Homicide at Rough Point," is filled with information that reflects very comprehensive research on the incident.

Peter called me several months ago, while I was in the midst of reading his book, to chat. I had lived near his parents, Joe and Albina, in Newport and had known his family. He wondered what my take on the book was. So, I hurried to finish it. What followed was a seeming "change of heart" by the Newport Restoration Foundation in the script that is inscribed at the entrance to Rough Point. I believe the wording went from “accident” to “incident” which, to me, was a concession of some sort.

Most recently, the only living witness, Robert Walker, came forward and corroborated the Lance perspective. Enter the Newport Police Department, which agreed to review the new information that was initially deemed credible. So, it was a surprise that the end result of this investigation was a simple “case closed.” We didn’t hear or see how this conclusion was made and it made a lot of us wonder.

This no "indictment" of the entire NPD ... or even of any individual officer. Most certainly, I support NPD and its effort to serve and protect our community. I also support adequate funding that will give them all the resources they need to do their jobs. But, many people like me are looking for a more substantial statement. Of course, we don’t expect NPD to invite us to have a walk-through their files. Yet, it would enhance our confidence if we had a more information that would clear the air once and for all.

J. Clement "Bud" Cicilline, Newport

