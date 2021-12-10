Beer pick: Sniper Double IPA, Rustech Brewing, Monticello
IPAs seem to be all the rage these days with their big bold hop flavors. With so many different varieties of hops lately, these beers can have a lot of unique flavors. There are low alcohol session IPAs for when you want a few of them and still be able to function, and there are the big ones, the double IPAs ... huge on flavor and strength. That’s what Rustech has out now. A real killer of a beer called Sniper!
Sniper Double IPA has a reddish color with an off-white, fluffy head. It has a tropical character in the aroma along with hints of pine. The flavor starts with a semisweet malty base that has a light toastiness along with hints of caramel. The hop flavors have a citrusy essence along with tropical flavors that are in harmony with the malts. The hop bitterness is on the mild side and the beer has a medium body with a light and dry finish.
This beer has an 8.4% alcohol, so watch out for the Sniper!
This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Beer pick: Sniper Double IPA, Rustech Brewing, Monticello
