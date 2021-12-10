IPAs seem to be all the rage these days with their big bold hop flavors. With so many different varieties of hops lately, these beers can have a lot of unique flavors. There are low alcohol session IPAs for when you want a few of them and still be able to function, and there are the big ones, the double IPAs ... huge on flavor and strength. That’s what Rustech has out now. A real killer of a beer called Sniper!

Sniper Double IPA has a reddish color with an off-white, fluffy head. It has a tropical character in the aroma along with hints of pine. The flavor starts with a semisweet malty base that has a light toastiness along with hints of caramel. The hop flavors have a citrusy essence along with tropical flavors that are in harmony with the malts. The hop bitterness is on the mild side and the beer has a medium body with a light and dry finish.

This beer has an 8.4% alcohol, so watch out for the Sniper!

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Beer pick: Sniper Double IPA, Rustech Brewing, Monticello