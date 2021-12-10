ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Police warning Hempfield, Greensburg and North Huntingdon residents of recent surge in vehicle, home break-ins

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5nH6_0dJiU8oe00

Police are warning residents in several Westmoreland County communities, including Greensburg, Hempfield and North Huntingdon, about a recent surge in vehicle and home break-ins.

On Friday, state police released photographs taken from residential security cameras of people who are suspected of looking for unlocked cars and trucks in the vicinity of the 700 block Locust Street along Hempfield’s border with Greensburg that occurred last weekend.

Trooper Steve Limani said the images were taken between 2 and 5 a.m. Dec. 4. They depict multiple suspects who allegedly “canvassed Locust Street and broke into several unlocked vehicles and a residence,” Limani said.

A Springfield XDS .45 caliber handgun with two magazines was reported stolen from one vehicle, Limani said. He said the suspects then entered a Locust Street residence through an open garage door, went into the basement and stole two hunting rifles that were left in a chair.

“We’re reminding people to lock their vehicles and their houses,” Limani said.

A wallet, miscellaneous tools and a gold Bulova watch was stolen from another nearby vehicle, he said.

Limani said video evidence showed the suspects moving along Locust Street and adjoining streets into Greensburg, “looking into cars.”

This week, North Huntingdon police also warned of an increase in vehicle break-ins and released a photograph of a suspect who was captured on security video cameras looking into cars throughout the Circleville area. North Huntingdon police can be reached at 724-863-8800.

Anyone with information or who sees suspicious activity in Hempfield is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288 or 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Meadows moves to center of Jan. 6 probe

As House investigators charge ahead with their probe into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, their focus has shifted to a contentious former colleague they increasingly see as a crucial witness: Mark Meadows . Former President Trump ’s ex-chief of staff, Meadows turned over thousands of text messages, emails...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
North Huntingdon, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Greensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
North Huntingdon, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Greensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, PA
City
Home, PA
Hempfield Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block NY health worker vaccine mandate

A divided Supreme Court on Monday turned away a pair of religious-based requests to temporarily block New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The order was unsigned, though the court’s three most conservative justices indicated they would have ruled for the religious-based objectors. A group...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Wallace departure from Fox seen as loss for the network

Chris Wallace ’s surprise departure Sunday from Fox News has shaken up the Washington media landscape and prompted new questions about the direction of the network’s news programming as one of its most trusted journalists leaves for its fiercest competitor. Wallace has been a staple of the Beltway...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Bulova
NBC News

How 'Goldilocks conditions' spawned rare December tornado outbreak

"The heat and humidity across the South was pretty uncharacteristic for this time of year," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University. "I remember waking up, looking at the weather maps and saying, 'Geez, this looks a lot more like late April than mid-December.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
867
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy