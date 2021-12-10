ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street gains, S&P hits record closing high as CPI meets expectations

By Stephen Culp
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Friday and the S&P 500 notched an all-time closing high, as market participants digested an inflation reading that was in line with consensus, but also marked the largest annual increase in consumer prices in nearly four decades.

All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced, with tech shares (.SPLRCT) doing the heavy lifting.

The indexes all ended the session higher than last Friday's close, and the benchmark S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly percentage advance since February, as waning jitters over the Omicron coronavirus variant helped fuel a broad rally early in the week.

A report from the Labor Department showed consumer prices surged last month to a 6.8% annual growth rate, the highest reading in more than 39 years.

"It would appear that today’s reaction would indicate the markets were discounting the (CPI) reading," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "The markets are always looking forward and perhaps today's reading is indicative of a peak versus a sustained level."

Persistent inflation due to ongoing supply-chain challenges suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve could very well start tightening its accommodative monetary policy sooner than many might have hoped.

"Clearly, it’s being driven primarily by supply-chain issues," Said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "But it appears these issues could be easing, and over time we should see them moderate. And that should take the foot off the inflation accelerator."

A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking key interest rates from near zero to 0.25-0.50% in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter. read more

The Fed is expected to convene next week for its two-day monetary policy meeting, which market participants will be scrutinizing for any clues regarding those rate increases along with the pace at which it will taper its bond purchases.

"The Fed is has telegraphed on tightening sooner rather than later," Carlson added. "The markets are more comfortable with Fed tightening if it reduces inflation expectations."

The graphic below shows core CPI along with other major U.S. indicators, all of which continue to soar well above the Fed's average annual 2% inflation target:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyVkI_0dJiTb6900
Inflation

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 44.20 points, or 0.95%, to end at 4,711.65 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 113.23 points, or 0.72%, to 15,630.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 216.24 points, or 0.60%, to 35,970.93.

Shares of software firm Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) jumped after it forecast an upbeat third-quarter outlook.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) advanced following the chipmaker's announcement of a $10 billion share buyback plan. read more

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), tweeted that he is "thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time." The electric car maker's stock ended the session higher.

Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) dropped after Goldman Sachs downgraded the commercial air carrier's shares to "sell" from "neutral."

Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Additional reporting by Devik Jain, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
MarketWatch

Gold futures up a second straight session to settle at a 3-week high

Gold futures climbed on Monday for a second session in row to tally their highest finish in three weeks. Still, the precious metal "appears to be stuck in a range ahead of this week's [Federal Reserve] meeting, and likely to remain so until it becomes clearer as to how quickly the Fed is likely to accelerate its tapering program when the FOMC concludes its meeting on Wednesday," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. February gold rose $3.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,788.30 an ounce after trading between an intraday high of $1,792.80 and low of $1,782.20. The settlement was the highest for a most-active contract since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy to Benefit From the Fed’s Delayed Taper

Market uncertainty heightened when scientists detected omicron, a Covid-19 variant, in Africa. Ahead of the discovery, markets speculated that Federal Reserve Chair would delay his plans of a taper. Tapering involves slowing and eliminating the government purchase of debt. In light of the emergence of omicron, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional committee that the new variant poses new risks to the U.S. economy. He also said that the Fed should consider speeding up its tapering more quickly.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Wall Street#Tesla Inc#Broadcom Inc#Interest Rates#Splrct#Omicron#The Labor Department#The U S Federal Reserve#Inverness Counsel#Fed
Reuters

TSX index drops after inflation data spooks Wall Street

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street, after signs of rising U.S. inflation raised bets of a faster withdrawal of policy support by the Federal Reserve. At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 65.78...
BUSINESS
CNN

These 5 stocks are driving the market

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Despite anxiety about inflation and the Omicron variant,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after hotter-than-expected PPI jump

U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday, under pressure after a hotter-than-expected reading for the November Producer Price Index as investors awaited the kickoff of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82 points, or 0.2%, to 35,569, while the S&P 500 was down 30 points, or 0.6%, at 4,639. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 164 points, or 1.1%, to 15,249. The PPI climbed 0.8% last month, the government said. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% advance. The increase in wholesale prices in the past 12 months rose to 9.6% from 8.8%, marking the biggest advance since a major change in the index in 2009.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. yields rise alongside producer prices; curve steepens on COVID-19 woes

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the curve on Tuesday, though within the previous day's range, after data showed producer prices increased more quickly than expected last month and at the highest annual rate since 2010, solidifying expectations of a hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve this week.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.92% to $339.40 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Microsoft Corp. closed $10.27 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy