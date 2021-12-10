Car catches fire inside College & Career Academy at Pruden in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the College & Career Academy at Pruden.

According to officials, the fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the school located in the 4100 block of Pruden Boulevard. When they arrived on the scene, they determined that a car was on fire inside the automotive area of the facility.

College & Career Academy at Pruden fire (photo: City of Suffolk)

It was determined around 3 p.m. that the fire was under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

