Judge finds British minister guilty of raping his own wife

By Joe Kelley
 3 days ago
51-year-old Andrew Griffiths pressured his wife Kate -- a member of England's Parliament -- into engaging in sexual activity

A British judge has found a former minister guilty of raping his own wife.

In a decision handed down Friday, Judge Elizabeth Williscroft found that 51-year-old Andrew Griffiths pressured his wife Kate -- a member of England’s Parliament -- into engaging in sexual activity with “coercive and controlling behavior.”

However, because the ruling was part of a custody hearing over the now-divorced couple’s child, criminal charges have not been filed against Griffiths.

The revelation doesn’t mark the first time Griffiths has been accused of inappropriate behavior.

Griffiths was forced to resign from his elected Parliament position and Theresa May’s chief of staff in 2018 after it was revealed he’d sent “depraved” messages to two female constituents.

Theresa May
