TLO Film Review: Love and Fury

Funny Thing About Love is a quirky but quickly forgettable holiday RomCom that’s packed full of predictability and very little laughs. Samantha Banks (Summer Bellessa, Amber Alert) is on top of the world! She owns and operates a successful business and has recently been given a sizable offer to sell her business. Adding to the pressure, Samantha is given until Thanksgiving Day to give a response. Pressed for time, especially over the holiday, Samantha decides to visit her family and bring along her over the top, lawyer boyfriend and power of attorney to her business, Bryce (Jason Gray, Studio C). Upon her arrival, Samantha discovers that they invite her stand-up comedian, ex-boyfriend Luke Hudson (Kevan Moezzi, Last Comic Standing) who incidentally, is “the one that got away” to stay over. Her Thanksgiving holiday has been thrown into a tailspin by her scheming but lovable family.
