Grambling, LA

Hue Jackson's message to prospective Grambling State recruits: 'Come to Grambling'

By Ethan Sands, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago

Hue Jackson arrived in Ruston in a jet to take over the Grambling State football program, ending any lingering doubt about who would be the 14th coach in Tigers football history.

In an introductory press conference an hour later, the former NFL coach — who beat out Ray Lewis and Kevin Sumlin for the job — laid a blueprint for returning the program to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Here are five takeaways from Jackson's introductory news conference Friday:

Come to Grambling

After giving his opening remarks and with the early signing period beginning next week on Dec. 15, Jackson made it clear his importance of wanting to recruit high-level talent to Grambling.

"Come to this environment because we're gonna make it great," said Jackson, a longtime NFL offensive coordinator and former coach of the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns. "We're doing everything we can to help you (players) chase every goal and aspiration that you have, in the classroom as well as on the football field. We're winners on the field and off."

Hiring process

Jackson emerged as a top candidate for the job after talks began during Bayou Classic week against Southern. The talks happened less than a week after former coach Broderick Fobbs was fired.

The conversation continued until Monday morning, when athletics director Trayvean Scott walked into university president Richard Gallot's office and confirmed Jackson was their guy.

Jackson, who made $150,000 as Tennessee State's offensive coordinator this season, is on a four-year contract with monetary confirmation pending approval.

High-caliber personnel continue to join HBCUs

Jackson was the Browns' coach from 2016-18 and posted a 3-36-1 record. He was the Raiders' coach in 2011, finishing 8-8. He served as offensive coordinator of the Washington Football Team (2003), Atlanta Falcons (2007), Raiders (2010) and Bengals (2014-15).

He also already has experience coaching at the college level, most recently as the offensive coordinator under Eddie George. Jackson joins George (Tennessee State) and Deion Sanders (Jackson State) among the former NFL All-Pros to lead and embrace the culture at HBCUs.

George and Sanders both made an immediate impact with their programs, with JSU winning the SWAC championship to reach the Celebration Bowl and George finishing 5-6 after a 2-5 finish in the spring.

"It's time for us to continue to move forward and elevate the program," Scott said. "To develop a consistent winner, year in and year out."

Expectation of winning

Since Eddie Robinson retired, every coach at Grambling has won at least one SWAC championship, making it an expectation for Jackson..

"To have an opportunity to be one of the leaders of this institution to create the right environment for our players to be great students and great football players, I thought this would be second to none and that's why this is a tremendous opportunity," Jackson said.

Here for the long run

Jackson was on a one-year contract at Tennessee State, which shouldn't raise any alarms for him in his new role.

"This is not gonna be a destination stop for me, I want to plant some roots here and I want this to be a part of my legacy," Jackson said.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Hue Jackson's message to prospective Grambling State recruits: 'Come to Grambling'

