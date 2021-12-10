ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better.com CEO takes ‘time off effective immediately’ after firing 900 employees on Zoom call

By Joe Kelley
 3 days ago
Vishal Garg, Better.com founder and CEO

The CEO of Better.com, who made headlines this week when he callously fired 900 employees during a Zoom meeting, has announced plans to take “time off effectively immediately.”

Vishal Garg’s announcement comes after the company’s board of directors revealed they’re bringing in a third party agency to conduct a “leadership and cultural assessment.”

The moves come in the midst of an employee revolt over the mass firing. One company source tells The Daily Beast, “Employees are calling for a head,” adding that more company officials will probably be gone by the time the smoke clears.

