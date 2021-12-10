Better.com CEO takes ‘time off effective immediately’ after firing 900 employees on Zoom call

Vishal Garg, Better.com founder and CEO Vishal Garg, Better.com founder and CEO, speaks at an event in Charlotte where the company announced its plans for hiring here. (Melissa Key)

The CEO of Better.com, who made headlines this week when he callously fired 900 employees during a Zoom meeting, has announced plans to take “time off effectively immediately.”

Vishal Garg’s announcement comes after the company’s board of directors revealed they’re bringing in a third party agency to conduct a “leadership and cultural assessment.”

The moves come in the midst of an employee revolt over the mass firing. One company source tells The Daily Beast, “Employees are calling for a head,” adding that more company officials will probably be gone by the time the smoke clears.

