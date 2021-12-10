ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Norwich Police seeing an uptick of stolen cars used in crimes

By Tina Detelj
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3Ges_0dJiS0y600

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police believe XtraMart in Norwich is one of two gas stations robbed by the same suspects using the same vehicle.

That vehicle, police said, is a Ford F-150, a black truck, which was carjacked at gunpoint from East Hartford on Dec. 9.

Police said the truck then traveled to Norwich, where a male went into the store at 4:57 on Dec. 9 and robbed the clerk and another customer at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspect was traveling with a female. The two suspects and the truck were then seen at another armed robbery at a Shell gas station in Glastonbury.

If you look at the surveillance pictures, you sure do see a similarity.

“We have seen an uptick of stolen cars used in crimes,” Norwich Police Det. Rich Cannata said. “The reason that’s the case is… obviously hard for law enforcement to track.”

Police said this apparent trend of having a vehicle carjacked at gunpoint and then used in a crime spree afterward seems to be happening throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTNH

Man shot inside Foxwoods Casino parking garage

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot in the Fox Towers parking garage of the Foxwoods Resort Casino Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a male with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital. Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Deputy Police Chief Andre Parker said officers are […]
LEDYARD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Police#Crime Spree#Wtnh#Ford#Shell
WTNH

Two arrested for involvement in Norwalk Shooting

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two individuals were arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Norwalk Friday night, injuring one person. On December 10 around 6:21 p.m., Norwalk Police responded 51 Chestnut Street where gunshots were reported, and an individual was found laying on the ground. Officials said a white vehicle traveling erratically […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

WTNH

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy