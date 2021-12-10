Norwich Police seeing an uptick of stolen cars used in crimes

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police believe XtraMart in Norwich is one of two gas stations robbed by the same suspects using the same vehicle.

That vehicle, police said, is a Ford F-150, a black truck, which was carjacked at gunpoint from East Hartford on Dec. 9.

Police said the truck then traveled to Norwich, where a male went into the store at 4:57 on Dec. 9 and robbed the clerk and another customer at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspect was traveling with a female. The two suspects and the truck were then seen at another armed robbery at a Shell gas station in Glastonbury.

If you look at the surveillance pictures, you sure do see a similarity.

“We have seen an uptick of stolen cars used in crimes,” Norwich Police Det. Rich Cannata said. “The reason that’s the case is… obviously hard for law enforcement to track.”

Police said this apparent trend of having a vehicle carjacked at gunpoint and then used in a crime spree afterward seems to be happening throughout the state.

