Stream It or Skip It: ‘A Dickens of a Holiday!’ on Hallmark Is the Holiday Movie Formula Done to Perfection

Howsabout Jake Dorsey (Kristoffer Polaha), the most famous person to ever leave in Dickens, Ohio. Now he’s a hotshot action star with his own franchise (the perfectly named Throttle Run series), but he wants to take his career in a new direction. He wants to star in a dramatic adaptation of his mom’s favorite book, but no one in Hollywood will take Jake seriously as an actor. His plan: play Scrooge and use that performance to show everyone out there that Jake Dorsey can do more than throw a good punch.

But will Jake learn how to translate his charisma from the soundstage to the theater stage? Will Cassie find her groove as a director? Will Jake make amends with the family he left behind? And most importantly: can a fun Hallmark movie about good dramatic acting actually showcase good dramatic acting?

Does the Title Make Any Sense?: The Dickens part definitely does, since that’s the name of the town, the festival, and the author of A Christmas Carol. The exclamation point, though, is delightfully superfluous. I wouldn’t have it any other way!

As Cassie and Jake, D’Orsay and Polaha present a kind of slow burn romance that I haven’t seen in one of these movies before. Their mutual respect grows throughout the film, as each of them become more aware of the other’s talent. In fact, in a truly brilliant bit of staging, the film uses Cassie’s directing technique to bring her physically and, more importantly, emotionally closer to Jake.

Even more impressive is the fact that this is a holiday movie about two people who left their small towns to pursue big city dreams, and the movie doesn’t insist that their lives are incomplete because of that choice. Instead, Cassie and Jake are looking for something found within themselves: confidence in their abilities to do more with their talents than they ever thought they could do. That’s why, as I mentioned earlier, the film’s emotional arc is between Jake and his brother, a tweak to the Hallmark formula that ends up rippling outwards to affect a lot of the other character relationships.

The performances are all fantastic, too. The way Cassie and Jake bust each other’s chops is great; D’Orsay and Polaha had a real Sam and Diane chemistry going on here, which I’m all about. And the rehearsal scenes between the two are next level. Cassie gives Jake sincerely good direction, and Jake—or rather Polaha—delivers. I bought that the good stage acting in this Hallmark movie was actually good, because the acting in this Hallmark movie really was that good.

All that being said, I’m so glad that this thoroughly delightful Hallmark movie included so much inexplicable and obvious product placement for Ace Hardware. There’s even an exchange where Jake says that working at Ace Hardware was the best job he had in Dickens. Ace Hardware, you should be proud of where your money went.