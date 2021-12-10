ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shock: North Carolina high school student caught with AK-47 on school bus

By Joe Kelley
 3 days ago
A high school student in North Carolina is in hot water after he was caught with a loaded AK-47 on a school bus, authorities say.

A school resource officer found the weapon on the unidentified Northeastern High School student Wednesday after the bus driver told him he’d smelled marijuana on the teen, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten. The school was subsequently locked down while sheriff’s deputies searched the student’s belongings and locker for other weapons, Wooten adds.

The sheriff’s office expects to charge the teen with a laundry list of juvenile charges, including felony possession of a firearm on school grounds. It’s unclear why the student brought the gun to school, per Wooten.

Lee Woods
3d ago

Probably should start putting metal detectors in every school in the state. It’s unreal at the school shootings and kids getting caught bringing guns to schools. Parents should be charged as well even if a kid sneaks it out. Guns should be kept under a tight lock and key. Just my opinion only on things.

Jerry Dixon
3d ago

You are a shinning example of absolute ignorance. We never had school kids bringing guns to school when I was in school. We never had this kind of problem until the scum that called themselves representatives took corporal punishment, the Bible, prayer and pledge of allegiance out of our schools. Then to top it off your so called representatives basically told parents they can't take a belt to their children when being disrespectful to their parents and not obeying their parents. Let's not forget Hollywood. Our socalled representatives allows them to put all kinds of garbage on TV and kids games. Ozzie and Harriette was actually husband and wife. They were Rick Nelson's parents. You never saw them getting into the same Bed.The same was with Lucille Ball and Dezzey Arness.

Jan Medley
3d ago

this is so sad , parents this day doesn't care what their kids do , they don't try to punish them and teach them . this world is so evil 😈 💔 God Is coming back soon people 🙏 open your eyes and hearts

