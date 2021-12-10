Shock: North Carolina high school student caught with AK-47 on school bus

AK-47 AK-47

A high school student in North Carolina is in hot water after he was caught with a loaded AK-47 on a school bus, authorities say.

A school resource officer found the weapon on the unidentified Northeastern High School student Wednesday after the bus driver told him he’d smelled marijuana on the teen, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten. The school was subsequently locked down while sheriff’s deputies searched the student’s belongings and locker for other weapons, Wooten adds.

The sheriff’s office expects to charge the teen with a laundry list of juvenile charges, including felony possession of a firearm on school grounds. It’s unclear why the student brought the gun to school, per Wooten.

