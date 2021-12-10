ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannette, PA

Jeannette passes budget with no property tax increase

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Jeannette Council passed a 2022 spending plan that does not raise property taxes, according to chief fiscal officer Ethan Keedy.

The $6 million budget anticipates the city will get about $1.9 million in property taxes.

The costliest departments are police at $2.2 million, trash collection at $998,000, the fire department at $655,000 and the streets department at $583,000.

Keedy, council and other elected officials met during several sessions this fall to examine the spending plan and identify line items that could be changed or eliminated.

The millage rate will remain at 35.62 mills, the third highest in the county. The last time it was increased was for 2020.

