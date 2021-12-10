Stream It or Skip It: ‘Holiday in Santa Fe’ on Lifetime Invents the Holiday Ham Toss (And Stars Mario Lopez)

Photo: Lifetime

Enter: Belinda (Emeraude Toubia), the Warm Wishes rep tasked with sealing the deal with Tony—I mean, seal the deal for the merger! I mean, the merger between the companies! But if you think Belinda’s going to meet a guy who looks just like Mario Lopez and not be immediately swept off her feet, think again. Will a budding romance get in the way of the business deal, or vice versa? And how will Maggie and Jose react when they find out Tony has plans for Casa de Milagro that involve the very company that mom turned down before she passed away?

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Weirdly enough, Comedy Central’s Hallmark movie parody A Clüsterfünke Christmas. Like Clüsterfünke, Holiday in Santa Fe also includes the arrival of a beautiful, business-minded woman in a close-knit town with eyes on acquiring a family-run business. But is it shady to say that this actual holiday romcom most reminds me of a parody of a holiday romcom? Let’s unpack that in a minute…

Does the Title Make Any Sense?: I mean, sure, it’s set at Christmas in Santa Fe—I’m sorry, I’m still stuck on the ham toss thing. Tony mentions it to Belinda like it’s no big deal, like throwing a bigass holiday ham is a tradition that we should be aware of! It’s treated like the bobbing for apples of Christmas, which it most certainly is not! If you search Google for “ham toss santa fe,” the first result is this movie. I dunno—maybe this should’ve been called Holiday Ham Toss.

Furthermore, how is Casa de Milagro, which only has one location, nationally known? And why did Belinda say that if you own a Milagro heart keepsake, it comes with a miracle? That is glossed over and immediately dropped! Why is there a reference to Lopez’s 2020 holiday film Feliz NaviDAD? Why is “O Little Town of Bethlehem” 1. Belinda’s favorite Christmas carol and 2. The skating rink DJ’s choice for the couples skate song??? And no more spoilers but, keep an eye out for Don Most—yes, Ralph Malph from Happy Days—who has a small role as Belinda’s boss. He gives one of the wildest finale speeches I’ve ever seen in one of these movies. Also, never forget the ham toss.

Because of all that, I really don’t know what to make of Holiday in Santa Fe. It’s mostly a by-the-numbers Lifetime holiday movie with perfectly pleasant performances (Mario Lopez is so relentlessly charismatic), but there are these moments of weird that go just a half step too far. If the weird was reined in a little—like if the couples skate song was even remotely romantic—then it’d be a solid Lifetime holiday movie. If the weird was pushed further—like if that keepsake miracle was actually a thing—then it’d be a fun ride. But as it is, Holiday in Santa Fe kinda defies explanation. It’s cute, it means well, I truly like everyone onscreen, but it just feels off.