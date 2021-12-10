ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Injury Accident Blocks Southbound Lanes of U.S. Hwy 101 in San Francisco

 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP in San Francisco issued a severe traffic alert Friday afternoon following an injury accident that for a time blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the incident north of the Cesar Chavez Street exit at 12:40 p.m. In addition to blocking all southbound lanes, the crash is also blocking the left lane in the northbound direction of Highway 101.

There were reports on social media that the accident involved a motorcycle.

Shortly after 1 p.m., CHP updated the incident, stating that the right southbound lane of the freeway had reopened, but the center and left southbound lanes and the left northbound lane were still blocked.

At around 2:19 p.m., CHP said the left lanes in both directions of Highway 101 remained closed, but other lanes had reopened. The roadway did not fully reopen until about two hours later.

CBS San Francisco

Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Hurt After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Watsonville Crash

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — The driver of a car was killed and his passenger was severely hurt in a crash along Highway 129 in Watsonville late Tuesday night. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on westbound 129 west of Lakeview Road at about 11:41 p.m. The investigation indicated the driver of a 1999 Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control and drove off the road, colliding into a dirt ditch and overturning several times. Both the 33-year-old driver and the 44-year-old female passenger, both Watsonville residents, were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Natividad Medical Center. The CHP said it’s believed that alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash. This collision was still under investigation. The victims’ identities will be released by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.  
WATSONVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Roger Russell Killed in Accident on Moraga Street [San Francisco, CA]

Traffic Crash on Moraga Street Left One Bicyclist Dead. According to reports, the bicycle accident happened around 10:15 a.m. Consequently, paramedics arrived on the scene immediately. After the authorities notified the next of kin of the victim, they identified the bicyclist as Roger Russell, a 77-year-old resident of the town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Person Dies After Being Pulled Out of Water Near China Beach in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person died after being pulled out of the waters off San Francisco Thursday afternoon. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted just after 3 p.m. a rescue was in progress in the Eagles Point area next to Lands End trail just west of China Beach. The department said marine units and rescue swimmers located a victim saved by a bystander swimmer, and that crews were facing tough terrain and surf conditions, the fire department said. The U.S. Coast Guard was also part of the rescue. The victim was being taken by paramedic rescue boat to a ground medic unit, the fire deparment said. It is was not known why or how long the person was in the water. Waters off the San Francisco coast have been rough on Thursday, with a small craft advisory posted through early Friday morning.    
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Investigate Fatal Double Shooting in Potrero Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a weekend double shooting that left a female victim dead and a second male victim injured, according to authorities. On Sunday morning shortly after 7 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Dakota Street after reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found two shooting victims: a 40-year-old female and a 43-year-old male. Officers rendered aid immediately and summoned medics to the scene who transported both victims to an area hospital. Police said that despite the efforts of the emergency responders and hospital staff, the female victim succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased in the hospital. The male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The SFPD Homicide detail is currently leading the investigation. No arrests have been made and police have not provided any information about possible suspects. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
