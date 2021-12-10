'Tis the season to check out these four holiday hot spots in Michigan

It's hard to predict what holiday travel will look like in Michigan this season, but increased in-state trips are likely.

"COVID has changed everything," Travel Michigan Vice President Dave Lorenz said. "What we do know is people are still generally staying relatively close to home, even though they're starting to travel farther away."

Most Michiganders will stay in Michigan, he said, and there are plenty of destinations worth exploring in the Mitten.

For elaborate displays of twinkling lights, Gull Meadow Farms in Richland has transformed its greenhouses into a Christmas experience with "Walk Through the Lights," while the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall has the "Merry Mile" where families can view a drive-thru light show from the comfort of their vehicles.

At Cornwell's Turkeyville in Marshall, guests can enjoy a dinner theater production of "Dashing Through the Snow" through Dec. 18.

Lorenz suggests taking a drive to the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners. It houses one of the state's largest collections of classic and vintage automobiles.

"People don't even realize that it has indoor and outdoor exhibits," Lorenz said. "At this time of the year they're going to have four or five different lighted-themed areas that you can drive around through their beautiful campus ... and you can visit the Santa Claus with the kids. You could spend all day there."

Cities such as Detroit, Ann Arbor and Rockford also offer a variety of shopping and restaurants, Lorenz said.

Here are four places to visit this holiday season, whether you're looking to shop, eat and drink, have fun with the kids or enjoy some outdoor winter activities.

Big-time Christmas shopping

If "go big or go home" is a motto you embrace this time of year, then why not head to Frankenmuth and go shopping at Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, the biggest Christmas store in the world.

Open all but four days of the year since 1945, the massive holiday store sells over 6,000 styles of ornaments, Christmas trees, cards and lights, nativities, collectibles, garlands, stockings, Advent calendars and wreaths.

The store's campus is decorated for the holiday and located a short distance from downtown Frankenmuth — and more shopping.

Known as "Michigan's little Bavaria," guests can take carriage rides, shop for gifts at downtown shops, ice skate at a public rink and eat chicken dinners at Zehnder's, a popular restaurant.

"It's just such a cool place any time of year but there's something special about being in the town this time of year," Lorenz said.

Learn more about Bronner's at www.bronners.com and Frankenmuth at www.frankenmuth.org.

Get outdoors and enjoy the snow

There's a long list of things you can do outdoors at Boyne Mountain Resort and Boyne Highlands Resort, but skiing is what both are known for, said Erin Ernst, director of communications for Boyne Resorts Michigan Operations, which owns them.

The properties are just 26 miles apart, located in Boyne Falls and Harbor Springs, but Boyne Mountain is the oldest. It was founded by Everett Kircher in the late 1940s, Ernst said.

Boyne Mountain occupies 5,000 acres, with 415 skiable acres and 60 runs. Boyne Highlands includes 4,000 acres, with 435 skiable acres and 55 runs. The terrain is laid out "very differently" at each, Ernst said.

If skiing isn't your favorite outdoor activity, both resorts offer a host of other options including ice skating, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, zip lines, tubing, horseback trail riding, outdoor swimming pools and SNO-GO Ski bikes.

There's plenty to do inside the resorts, including spa services and dining.

Learn more about Boyne Mountain Resort at www.boynemountain.com and about Boyne Highlands Resort at www.boynehighlands.com.

A food and wine experience in Grand Rapids

After Grand Rapids native Kris Mathis and his wife, Chawntrell, took a weekend trip to Traverse City, he wondered, 'Could I recreate this experience in my own city?'

His business, Raise a Glass Wine and Beer Tours, aims to do that. It offers all-inclusive private, guided wine and beer tours of Grand Rapids eateries and wineries complete with transportation between each stop.

"We don't do anything traditional," Mathis said, adding that what his business offers aren't vineyard tours. "They're all city-style, so they're young, hip, urban where you're going to visit different restaurants and wine bars and they're going to curate a semi-private experience for you."

Groups are served a total of five courses during each tour, which usually lasts four hours.

"Our entire menu is all blind tasting, meaning you don't get to order off a menu with us," Mathis said. "The reason being is we don't want guests to order the normal burger and fries. Our goal is to get you to try new things and we do that by allowing our restaurants and our wine bars to impress you with their most creative and exclusive dishes."

Learn more about Raise a Glass Wine and Beer Tours at www.raiseaglasstours.com.

Detroit Zoo in holiday lights

If your ideal holiday involves taking in some spectacular light displays, consider a trip to Detroit Zoo.

Wild Lights, its annual display of over 5 million twinkling LED lights, 445 trees and 280 sculptures, many that are wildlife inspired, will fill the front half of the property through Jan. 9.

The zoo's "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" exhibit, showcasing award-winning photography, is included with Wild Lights admission.

Admission tickets cost between $17 and $24 and children under age 2 are admitted free. The zoo offers a "Polar Patio" package for $30 to $38 that includes admission to the light display and photo exhibit along with all-you-can-eat food and dessert, hot cocoa in a souvenir cup and access to a cash bar.

Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather when they come. Learn more about Wild Lights at www.detroitzoo.org.

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ. Liz Shepard contributed to this report.

Nick Buckley contributed reporting.