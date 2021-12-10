Meet the newcomers behind Arkansas women's basketball's youth movement

Arkansas women's basketball already had a difficult task this season. It lost three starters from a 2020-21 season that saw the Razorbacks play as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Running that back was already going to be hard.

Arkansas is very young this season, making that challenge even bigger. Five of its 13 players are true freshmen, plus a redshirt freshman and a new transfer. Arkansas is 8-2, with its only losses coming on a five-point game against national powerhouse Connecticut and a one-point game against Central Florida.

Here's what to know about the new faces who have taken the court for Arkansas.

Sasha Goforth, G

Previous school: Oregon State

She's not a freshman, but she is new. The Fayetteville native and Oregon State transfer has already proven a key part of Arkansas' game. She's started all 10 games and hit the game-winning 3-pointer Thursday to lift Arkansas over Jackson State. That game also included Goforth's first double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Goforth started every game for Oregon State last year and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team before transferring home to Fayetteville. When she came out of Fayetteville High School in the 2020 class, she was the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state and was ranked No. 21 in her class by ESPN.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, G/F

Previous school: Fort Smith Northside

Year: Freshman

Wolfenbarger was a highly touted recruit out of 2021 state champion Northside. She was a consensus five-star player, the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 1 wing player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 2021 rankings, a McDonald's All-American and 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year for Arkansas.

"I'm not sure there's another freshman in the country that's played the point guard and the five and every spot in between," Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said Thursday. "She continues to get more and more comfortable."

Samara Spencer, G

Previous school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Year: Freshman

Spencer earned a spot in Arkansas' regular starting five and has started each of the past five games. She's shooting 53% both from the field and from beyond the arc for an average of 10 points per game.

After the season opener against Tarleton State, in which Spencer went 5-for-6 from the field and had 12 points, Neighbors described her as "fearless."

"Just not freshman-like, that's what I would say," Neighbors said. "She came in ready to go. She's in great shape. I think she's one of those kids that could play 40 minutes if we had to."

Elauna Eaton, G

Previous school: Helena Nettleton

Year: Redshirt freshman

Eaton missed all of last season with an ACL injury, making her a newcomer despite it being her second year on the team. Neighbors said getting used to playing regularly again has been Eaton's biggest challenge. She's seen significant minutes off the bench, typically in relief of super senior Amber Ramirez.

"I think you'll continue to see her minutes be impactful," Neighbors said. "I don't ever know game to game how many they will be, but all of her minutes will start to become more impactful the more game-comfortable she's getting."

Emrie Ellis, F

Previous school: Vanoss (Okla.)

Year: Freshman

Emrie Ellis has contributed off the bench but suffered an ankle injury against Cal that Neighbors described as "substantial." No timetable has been presented as to her recovery.

Maryam Dauda, F

Previous school: Bentonville

Year: Freshman

Dauda has yet to suit up for Arkansas as she rehabs an ACL injury suffered at the end of her senior year at Bentonville. An Arkansas spokesperson said she is about two weeks from being re-evaluated, and Neighbors expects her to see playing time this season.

Dauda was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020, a McDonald's All-American, the No. 13 player and No. 1 post player, according to ESPN HoopGurlz.

Ashlyn Sage, G

Previous school: Weatherford (Okla.)

Year: Freshman

Sage's minutes have been limited off the bench, with most of her playing time coming in Arkansas' first two games. Neighbors expressed confidence in her shooting ability in the future.

"I can guarantee that if there was a shooting contest tomorrow, Ashlyn Sage would be the first one picked above some really veteran, good shooters," he said. "She's learning her way through it."