Caddo OKs requirement to spay or neuter pet cats and dogs

SHREVEPORT (AP) — Residents of a northwest Louisiana parish will have to spay or neuter their pet dogs and cats, starting next summer.

The Caddo Parish Commission voted 10-1 for the two-year ordinance Thursday night, and it will take effect July 1, news outlets reported.

Commissioner John-Paul Young proposed it as a way to reduce the number of strays and abandoned pets that wind up euthanized at the parish shelter, KTBS-TV reported.

“Caddo Parish Animal Services currently takes in between 4,000-5,000 animals each year,” parish animal services director Travis Clark told the council.

The spay-neuter ordinance has exemptions for show animals, those with breeding permits and pets with a veterinarian’s statement saying the operation would hurt their health.

Dogs must be sterilized by the time they’re a year old while cats must be sterilized by six months.

District A Commissioner Todd Hopkins voted against the ordinance.

The parish will evaluate the ordinance’s effects after two years. Unless reenacted as a permanent ordinance, it will expire June 30, 2024.