ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Why Isn’t There a Toyota Prius EV?

By Allison Barfield
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Something just clicked while thinking about the Toyota Prius. There isn’t an all-electric model. There is a Toyota Prius Hybrid, and the Prime is a plug-in hybrid, but they both take gas. So, where is the Prius EV?. Is the Toyota Prius EV going to happen?. It seems...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Toyota RAV4 Review

Buzzy base inline-4 Not very powerful (except Prime) Seek out a RAV4 Prime for the tax breaks and performance, but dealers will expect a premium. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 lives up to its meat-and-potatoes hype, but the Prime serves up green-car red meat. What kind of car is the 2022...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2021 Toyota 4Runner

It almost feels like the Toyota 4Runner has been around forever, and that is largely because it has undergone almost no changes for the last decade. Some shoppers will argue that this is a bad thing, but considering how popular it was upon release, many of us appreciate the nostalgia. And then there's the risk that a redesign would see the 4Runner lose its prestige as one of the last remaining body-on-frame midsize off-road SUVs. Powered by a V6 engine with loads of torque on tap, it is sure-footed in any environment and can even handle a fair amount of manual labor, handily lugging around up to 5,000 pounds. Sure, there is a lot of competition in the US from more modern rivals like the Ford Edge, but classics are popular for a reason - just look at the Jeep Wrangler. We were handed the keys to a Trail Edition for a few days to see how it measures up.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Toyota RAV4 Can’t Catch the 2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5 as it does a victory lap around the 2021 Toyota RAV4. While the Toyota RAV4 is the most popular SUV, the Mazda CX-5 is serving up some serious competition. It just outranked the RAV4 on the list of best compact SUVs. The 2021 Mazda CX-5 outranks the...
CARS
thedrive

It Sounds Like the Toyota Prius Will Get a Fifth Generation in 2022

Hints from Toyota suggest a new chapter for the hybrid that started it all. The Toyota Prius holds a place in the automotive zeitgeist as the hybrid car. Toyota's pioneering nameplate has served it well over the years, and the company has seen fit to continue with a good thing. Thus, the Prius seems set to get a fifth generation, reports Autocar.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Prius#Plug In Hybrid#Camry Hybrid#Corolla#Highlander#Rav4#Consumer Reports
thedrive

Toyota’s Building an American EV Battery Plant That’ll Go Live in 2025

It looks like the brand is steaming ahead toward full electrification. Toyota announced on Monday that's it's investing $1.29 billion over the next four years to create a brand new battery plant in North Carolina. Operations are slated to begin at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in 2025 with four production lines at the start. When it opens, the factory will be able to supply lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 vehicles annually.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Prius Prime No Longer A Slug That Handles Like A Whale

The Toyota Prius, which even we can admit was ahead of its time, has evolved from a slow, strange-looking penalty box to a fully acceptable form a transportation. Granted it took two decades but since the most recent generation, the Prius has been impressive. For 2022 its best model is returning in the Prius Prime. It's the only Prius you can plug in.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

BMW's Million, Toyota’s Roots, A Maybach EV? EV News Dec. 9

As you get all your ducks in a row for the upcoming holiday celerbrations, check out some of this week's top EV headlines below or get the full scoop here. At the very least, you’ll be the smartest person at the water cooler when it comes to major headlines in the industry and at best, you’ll win one of our free prizes!
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Houston Chronicle

Toyotas Abound on This Year’s List of Most Reliable Cars

There are a number of ways in which you can rank automobiles, especially when you’re considering whether to buy one. Reviews from trusted sources are one significant element, to be sure, as are relatively wide-ranging things like price and fuel economy. But reliability is also highly important — a fuel-efficient vehicle that spends much of its time getting repaired is quickly going to lose its luster.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Toyota EV Strategy Explained: Affordability Vs. Range

Toyota has been roundly criticized by CleanTechnica writers and readers for its fierce embrace of hydrogen fuel cell technology for passenger cars, its misleading statements about “self-charging electric cars” that are nothing more than 30-year-old hybrid technology, its willingness to join the Trump administration in its assault on the California Air Resources Board, and its ongoing lobbying to slow the EV revolution in any way possible.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Toyota to use solid-state batteries in hybrids before EVs

Company plans to use revolutionary battery technology in production cars from around 2025. Toyota has hinted that it will deploy solid-state batteries in its hybrid vehicles before introducing the technology to EVs. Hybrids will continue to play a core role in the company's electrification strategy, and powertrain boss Thiebault Pâquet...
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota To Launch A China-Only Affordable EV Sedan In 2022 Using BYD’s Technology

Toyota is reportedly developing a new fully electric sedan for the Chinese market in collaboration with BYD. According to Reuters, Toyota’s second production EV is expected in late 2022, with competitive pricing, a roomy cabin, and a sedan bodystyle that is still quite popular among Chinese buyers. The electric sedan...
CARS
insideevs.com

Toyota Tapping Into BYD's Battery Tech To Build $30K EV In China

Toyota is late to the EV party but it plans to catch up with rivals that already have many EVs on the road. One way to do that is to collaborate with established EV specialists, and that’s exactly what Toyota is reportedly doing in China. According to Reuters, the Japanese giant is working with BYD to launch a new China-only small electric sedan in late 2022.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Toyota Says The Prius Is An Icon, Next Generation To Retain Hybrid Powertrain

The Prius is rumored to get an all-new fifth-generation in 2022 and while the Japanese automaker is coy on details, a high-ranked official confirmed that it will keep its role as the core hybrid in Toyota’s range. As reported by Autocar, the new Prius could be based on the Europe-specific...
CARS
Jalopnik

Toyota Can't Do This Alone Anymore

Toyota needs local support to make an affordable, small EV sedan for China, Honda’s got a nasty recall looming and just two weeks after a triumphant resurgence, the Apple Car has hit a predictable setback. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for December 3, 2021.
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Toyota Plans for an EV Future, at Least in Europe

Toyota reveals plans to move to zero-emission vehicle sales in Western Europe by 2035, mirroring EU climate agenda. The automaker has been criticized for not introducing battery-electric models sooner, and only doing so when forced by impending legislation in certain markets, but not in others. The first EV model from...
CARS
Motley Fool

Why These 2 Electric Car Companies Are Better Bets than Toyota Motor

Toyota is currently trying to win back lost ground in the EV race with a new production plan. Toyota is building a battery factory in North Carolina to make 800,000 batteries annually starting in 2025. Toyota EV plans are still behind competitors, and the lead may widen in the intervening...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

The Lexus RZ Is the Second Toyota bZ4X Based EV

Toyota is getting the most use out of the Toyota bZ4X as possible. There’s already another electric SUV based on this model, and now the Lexus RZ will be based on it too. But the Lexus RZ electric SUV should provide a more luxurious feeling. The Lexus RZ borrows from...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

49K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy