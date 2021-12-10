ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Nesmith, Monkee and pop innovator, has died

By KEITH LANE
 4 days ago
Michael Nesmith, the Monkees singer-guitarist and pop visionary who penned many of the group’s most enduring songs before laying the groundwork for country-rock, has died at...

