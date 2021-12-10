ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codeboxx demystifies NFTs

By Mark Parker
stpetecatalyst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe emerging Nonfungible Token (NFT) industry has seen explosive growth recently, with Forbes reporting that worldwide sales of the unique identifier stored on a digital ledger and representing proof of ownership reached $10.7 billion by the third quarter of 2021. For comparison, NFT sales only reached $2.5 billion through...

Motley Fool

Investing in Music NFTs

The music industry may have finally started taking NFTs seriously in 2021. A handful of artists launched NFT projects that attracted lots of attention from fans and raked in millions of dollars. The NFT and crypto space is still very young, especially on the music front. But the possibility of more direct artist-to-fan interaction and new ways to monetize work without the need for traditional music publishers makes this a promising technological development.
MUSIC
Motley Fool

A Complete Guide to Minting NFTs

NFTs have exploded in popularity in recent years among some art collectors and investors. Digital artwork and caricatures have sold for millions of dollars, causing some speculators to scoop up NFTs in the hope of getting rich quick. The verdict is still out on whether this is a fleeting fad or a legitimate investment class. However, NFTs are an especially promising development for artists and creators. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to turn your work (a process called "minting") into an NFT.
ECONOMY
thewarriorwire.org

News on NFTs: Here are Warriors’ Takes on the Newly Emerging NFTs

Now that we are well into the era of the Internet, countless technologies have been developed to form new ways to accomplish virtually anything. There is a digital version of everything, and even things that aren’t digital can be seen, accessed, or ordered via the Internet. One thing that the Internet has changed deeply is the world of investments. Not only has it provided a way for people to make investments with more knowledge, but it has also given them new things to invest in. During the latter half of the 2010s, cryptocurrency had made a big rise through currencies that people would invest in such as Bitcoin and Etherium. Now, a new product is emerging based on the foundation built by cryptocurrency: Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). However, people are just as skeptical now of NFTs as people were when Bitcoin was first being talked about. Opinions vary greatly online, as well as among North Atlanta students.
ATLANTA, GA
techacrobat.com

What are NFTs

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have become a popular – and somewhat controversial – addition to the blockchain world. With so many different information sources out there, it is hard to know what is accurate and what is not. But what really are they, and what do they actually offer their buyers?
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Software#Nft#Forbes#Opensea
telecoms.com

Digitising telecoms assets with NFTs

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Maria Lema, Co-Founder of Weaver Labs explores the potential of non fungible tokens in the management of public telecoms assets. Leveraging the benefits of advanced wireless connectivity in cities is...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

What Is the Environmental Impact of NFTs?

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have surged in popularity over the past couple of years. Primarily used as a means to convey ownership of digital art and collectibles, NFTs have occasionally risen to the level of fine art. But there's an extra hidden cost with NFTs -- the environmental impact of...
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

How do NFTs Create Value?

Non-Fungible tokens are a digital token representing something unique, such as a cryptocurrency token or asset. Unlike conventional fungible tokens, each NFT is unique, as a rare collectible card. NFTs could represent anything, including limited-edition sneakers, collectible digital artworks, virtual land in online games, or even the right to access a blockchain application. The most exciting NFT products are not the ones being hyped to death by venture capitalists and their ilk. They are the ones that succeed despite being out of favor.
MARKETS
