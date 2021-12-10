ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Heads up, future space travelers: No more commercial astronaut wings will be awarded from the Federal Aviation Administration after this year.

The FAA said Friday it’s clipping its astronaut wings because too many people are now launching into space.

The news comes one day ahead of Blue Origin’s planned liftoff from West Texas with former NFL player and TV celebrity Michael Strahan. He and his five fellow passengers will still be eligible for wings since the FAA isn’t ending its long-standing program until Jan. 1.

NASA’s astronauts also have nothing to worry about going forward — they’ll still get their pins from the space agency.

All 15 people who rocketed into space for the first time this year on private U.S. flights will be awarded their wings, according to the FAA. That includes Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson, as well as the other space newbies who accompanied them on their brief up-and-down trips. The companies handed out their own version of astronaut wings after the flights.

All four passengers on SpaceX’s first private flight to orbit last September also qualified for FAA wings.

Adding Blue Origin’s next crew of six will bring the . The FAA’ s first commercial wings recipient was in 2004.

Earlier this year, the FAA tightened up its qualifications, specifying that awardees must be trained crew members, versus paying customers along for the ride. But with the program ending, the decision was made to be all-inclusive, a spokesman said.

While they may not get wings, future space tourists will get their names added to the FAA’s official commercial astronaut list. To qualify, they must soar at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) on an FAA-sanctioned launch.

“The U.S. commercial human spaceflight industry has come a long way from conducting test flights to launching paying customers into space,” the FAA’s associate administrator Wayne Monteith said in a statement. “Now it’s time to offer recognition to a larger group of adventurers daring to go to space.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

Don't Buy China's Hypersonic Head-Fake. Its Spaceplanes Are Racing Ahead.

After shocked U.S. leaders decried China’s August flight of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried a head fake, issuing a statement that actually referred to the July test of a reusable spaceplane. Yet even that misdirecting statement contained another attempt at misdirection. While the government described the spaceplane’s flight as a “routine” mission, it was in fact the first successful suborbital flight from launch to landing, a crucial step in the advancement towards a game-changing technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheWrap

Michael Strahan Becomes First US Journalist to Travel to Space on Latest Blue Origin Mission: ‘Wow, Is All I Can Say’ (Video)

Michael Strahan became the first U.S. journalist to travel to space when he completed a roundtrip flight on Jeff Bezos’ latest Blue Origin mission Saturday. “Yo! Flight’s over. We’re done. I’m back at the training center here,” “Good Morning America” co-anchor Strahan said in a video he tweeted shortly after 12 p.m. ET, once he and the other crew members on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket had landed safely back here on Earth. “And I got to say it was sur-real. However you want to spell that. But it was unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it, but it couldn’t have gone better. I got my hat, I got my wings and I can fly. I did today. I don’t know how to match this. Wow, is all I can say. Wow. There we go. Michael ‘Astronaut’ Strahan, out.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
wiltonbulletin.com

Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson Are Getting Two of the FAA's Last Sets of Astronaut Wings

Seventeen years ago, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a bold program to encourage commercial spaceflight. As part of the FAA Commercial Human Spaceflight Recognition program, individuals who traveled 50 miles above the surface of the planet on launch or re-entry would receive a pair of wings — not bad, as far as commemoration of an achievement few have reached is concerned.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Commercial Astronaut#Space Industry#Cape Canaveral#Ap#Blue Origin
AFP

Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. "I've never seen anything like that," one unidentified crew member said as Blue Origin livestreamed the flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: The US gives Bezos, Branson and Shatner their astronaut wings

The US government is making it official -- Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and William Shatner have earned the title of "astronaut" after their flights to the edge of space. The Federal Aviation Administration will also award Commercial Space Astronaut Wings to 12 other people who have flown at least 50 miles above Earth on a FAA-licensed commercial spacecraft, including the crew of SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Flying Magazine

FAA Awards Astronaut Wings to Jeff Bezos and William Shatner

Actor William Shatner (left) discusses his space experience with Jeff Bezos. Screengrab from Blue Origin. Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and William Shatner are earning “astronaut” wings for their recent flights that reached space. The FAA on Friday said it will be awarding the honor to 15 people who...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Blue Origin Launches 6 New Astronauts Into Space

The third crewed flight of a Blue Origin New Shepard launch system was conducted today. The "RSS First Step" left Earth just after 10:00 am ET for a quick flight above the Karman Line followed by a perfect landing of the booster and space capsule at the Texas launch site.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Bezos, Branson, and Shatner are some of the final FAA Commercial Astronauts, whether you like it or not

This has been a big year for Space Tourism, from the sub-orbital hops of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson to the multi-day orbital journey of the Inspiration4 crew. This raised a number of questions about what it means to be an astronaut. Many claimed that these space-tourists are nothing but passengers, and calling them astronauts dilutes the title provided to space heroes like Neil Armstrong, while others said that reaching space should be enough for the title. The FAA has now put this question to bed, issuing this year’s space tourists FAA Commercial Astronaut wings, but shutting down the program moving forward.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Spire Global receives FAA waiver to launch newest satellite

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and launch company Virgin Orbit, which has announced a planned business combination with SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA), announce that they have received waiver approval from the Federal Aviation Authority to include Spire on Virgin Orbit’s upcoming launch. The satellite, ADLER-1, was developed in under...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

FAA to prohibit many flight operations due to risk of ‘5G’ wireless interference

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a sweeping order essentially prohibiting aircraft, including large jets, from using certain landing and navigation systems in areas of potential interference from new “5G” cellular networks. The order, released 7 December, responds to concern about 5G interfering with aircraft radio altimeters. Those...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Soyuz launches Japanese private astronauts to ISS

WASHINGTON — A Soyuz spacecraft launched Dec. 8 carrying two Japanese private astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut on the first flight in more than a decade for space tourism company Space Adventures. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. Eastern, placing the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox10phoenix.com

Space junk forces spacewalk delay; too risky for astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA called off a spacewalk Tuesday because of menacing space junk that could puncture an astronaut’s suit or damage the International Space Station. Two U.S. astronauts were set to replace a bad antenna outside of the space station. But late Monday night, Mission Control learned that a piece of orbiting debris might come dangerously close. There wasn’t enough time to assess the threat so station managers delayed the spacewalk for at least a few days.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy