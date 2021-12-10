Three-alarm blaze tears through Shickshinny home, kills 3 dogs

Crews from several surrounding communities were called to fight Friday afternoon’s three-alarm blaze in Shickshinny. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

SHICKSHINNY — The fire that tore through a residence on the corner of Main Street and Grant Street left three family dogs dead, one man with minor injuries and nine people displaced — including one child — on Friday afternoon.

The three-alarm blaze started around 3 p.m. and would ultimately see around a dozen fire departments across two counties. According to Chief Stephen McDaniels of the Mocanaqua Fire Company, “As soon as we got to the fire station, we were able to see the (smoke). We announced it was a working fire and immediately requested a second alarm be dispatched.”

When McDaniels arrived on-scene, he said there was “heavy fire” and noticed an “exposure risk” to the neighboring residence. The burning structure collapsed in on itself as crews worked to extinguish the by then roaring fire. McDaniels said, “It’s an older style construction home, and that old wood and everything like that, it just went right up.”

McDaniels and the crews were able to stop any extensive damage to the adjoining residence and were able to rescue two cats from that structure.

By that time, McDaniels had called for the third alarm, citing that because many fire departments are volunteer, with many of those volunteers working day jobs, manpower can be “short,” so the decision was made to call in the cavalry. Firefighters from Mocanaqua, Sweet Valley, Salem Twp., Huntington, Nanticoke and Hanover Twp. — just to name a few— arrived to assist.

“Originally, one person said there was still somebody in the residence,” McDaniels remarked, “he was able to get out. He suffered minor injuries, burn injuries to his hand.”

The families from both residences were in contact with the Red Cross and were set up with temporary shelter.

McDaniels said, “…we believe it started on the first floor of the residence,” however given the extent of the damage, he would have to call in the Fire Marshall and, “we’ll probably have to dig through it,” in order to pinpoint the exact cause.

While McDaniels has seen some wild fires in his time, he admits, “We got here probably three, three-and-a-half minutes after the first call went out and it was already through the roof.”

As of this writing, there were no reported injuries to the firefighters on-scene. McDaniels said, “Now it’s just gonna be extensive overhaul and cleanup,” whereas the structure next door received, “cosmetic damage to the outside, so just some new insulation and siding and then we’ll be good to go.”

The families residing within the main structure and the next-door residence were not immediately available for comment.