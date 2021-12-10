ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Director of Colorado behavioral health office stepping down

DENVER (AP) — The director of Colorado’s Office of Behavioral Health has told employees and office partners he will resign at the end of February to pursue other opportunities.

Robert Werthwein made the announcement in an email obtained by Axios Denver, which reported on the resignation Thursday. Werthwein has held the position since 2017.

The office, a division of the Department of Human Services, operates two state mental health facilities and contracts with 17 community mental health centers around the state, among other services.

Werthwein’s announcement followed an investigation by the Colorado News Collaborative that revealed the community centers have treated fewer clients during the pandemic despite greater need, have received non-competitive state contracts for services and engaged in overbilling for those services.

A group of mental health advocates cited the investigation in asking Gov. Jared Polis to address what they called needed changes in the state’s mental health system.

DHS executive director Michelle Barnes said Werthwein’s move is a personal one “made after much reflection and prior to recent events,” Colorado Politics reports.

The Polis administration is creating a Behavioral Health Administration to align mental health and drug abuse services.

