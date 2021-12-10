ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 'Being the Ricardos' is informative, not as entertaining as it should be

By RYAN PAINTER
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Synopsis: When Lucille Ball is accused of being a communist, the fate of her popular television show hangs in the balance. Her marriage to Desi Arnaz? Their future as a couple is in question as...

