Review: 'Being the Ricardos' is informative, not as entertaining as it should be

If there’s a hint of affection for the subject at the heart of Being the Ricardos, the latest from Aaron Sorkin, then it’s buried in soaked piles of overwrought dialogue and oversimplified characterizations. Failing yet again to demonstrate any style or substance to his filmmaking that would suggest where the undue confidence comes from to step into the director’s chair, the sooner Sorkin realizes his best bet is to only pen the scripts while leaving the direction in more capable hands, the quicker audiences will begin to take his name seriously again. If the tepid Molly’s Game or The Trial of the Chicago 7, it had little to do with Sorkin’s aimless direction. To date he’s yet to command the visual medium to the same caliber that he has with his writing in the past, too reliant on wordiness and explaining scenes and moments rather than allowing them to play out naturally.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO