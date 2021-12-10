Kalamazoo County to open applications for housing millage funds

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Housing developers, nonprofits and supportive service agencies in Kalamazoo County are encouraged to submit proposals and apply for housing millage funds that were levied on Dec. 1.

The City of Portage said the available funds will help provide rental subsidies, permanent housing and related services for Kalamazoo County residents for the next eight years. It was approved by voters in November 2020 and is estimated to generate $50 million over the eight years.

“In Kalamazoo County, we believe everyone should have equitable access to safe, affordable, dignified housing and recognize that our current reality does not meet this vision,” Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Chair Tracy Hall said in a statement. “We need creativity and innovation now more than ever.”

Anyone interested in submitting proposals is required to attend training on Tuesday at 4 p.m. via ZOOM . After the training, the online portal will go live for proposals to be submitted.

The city said that Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners will evaluate projects and award millage funding in early 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.