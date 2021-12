BOSTON – A Brockton man was sentenced today for distributing fentanyl throughout southeastern Massachusetts. Christian Collins, 19, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to five years in prison and four of supervised release. On June 23, 2021, Collins pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and three counts of distribution of fentanyl.

BROCKTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO