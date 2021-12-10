ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No jail time for hunter who smuggled bear into North Dakota

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have recommended no jail time for a Wisconsin man who smuggled a bear carcass from Canada into North Dakota.

The Wisconsin hunter brought the bear from Canada after exceeding a limit in Manitoba by killing two bears in the same year, KFGO-AM reported.

The man pleaded guilty to Unlawful Transportation of Wildlife in Foreign Commerce, which carries a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. However, prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence him to one year of unsupervised probation and pay a $5,000 fine.

A sentencing memorandum also asks the court not to “restrict the defendant’s hunting privileges,” but the bear will have to be turned over to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for later this month.

