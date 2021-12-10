Stampede game at Sioux City postponed due to weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) — Tonight’s Stampede game at Sioux City has been postponed due to hazardous road conditions on I-29. For the safety of the players and staff, both teams have agreed to postponed the contest. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, January 16th at 3:05 PM. With the postponement of tonight’s game, the Stampede’s viewing party scheduled for 7 PM at Blue Rock tonight has also been postponed and will be made up at a later date.

The Stampede will return home to the PREMIER Center Saturday and Sunday for a weekend series against the Tri-City Storm. Saturday is Dash for Cash night, presented by CU Mortgage Direct where 10 area teachers will take part in Dash for Cash. Five thousand one-dollar bills will be spread out on the ice while teachers grab as much as they can to take home for classroom improvements. Puck drop is 6:05 PM.

Sunday is Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Jersey Mike’s at 4:05 PM. Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal to the game and toss it onto the ice after the Stampede’s first goal. All bears collected will be brought local non-profit groups in the area next week to brighten the lives of less fortunate children during the holidays. Fans can also bring their skates and skate with the team right after the game.

Tickets for both games are on sale at the KELOLAND Box Office or through Ticketmaster. The Stampede office will be open 11 AM to 3 PM tomorrow and 10 AM to 2 PM on Sunday for any ticketing needs.

