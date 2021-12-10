Home buyers making wild demands amid rising prices

The Consumer Price Index suggests that inflation is rising at its fastest pace since the early 90s, affecting prices for gas, groceries, and just about everything in between, though its impact on housing is less clear, says Zillow. Fixed-rate mortgages can help buyers avoid the effects of housing inflation, but housing costs are still expected to increase in 2022, especially as construction costs surge with limited supply for materials.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO