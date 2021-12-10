Home buyers making wild demands amid rising prices

The Consumer Price Index suggests that inflation is rising at its fastest pace since the early 90s, affecting prices for gas, groceries, and just about everything in between, though its impact on housing is less clear, says Zillow. Fixed-rate mortgages can help buyers avoid the effects of housing inflation, but housing costs are still expected to increase in 2022, especially as construction costs surge with limited supply for materials.
Price growth slowed a skosh and inventory ticked up slightly across the nation’s biggest metros in the third quarter. And while many potential first-time buyers have found their savings bolstered during the pandemic, those who haven’t squirreled away a surplus will find these modest improvements underwhelming. National averages...
The short supply of industrial grade lithium is causing prices to spike, which could snarl a push by governments to ramp up the use of electric vehicles. Lithium is used to power rechargeable car batteries, among other uses, but a recent bear market and supply chain issues have prices rising. So far that has benefited only a small group of companies while inconveniencing many others, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Dan Gonzalez and Jennifer Marzano started looking to buy a home in February. They took a break for a few months, but seeing the market wasn’t cooling, got back in the hunt in August. “We were getting outbid by all these cash offers,” said Marzano, 32. “Every house we were looking at, people were paying thousands over asking.” It’s been a familiar refrain this year for many Orlando home buyers. ...
Household net worth rose by $2.4T in Q3 to a record $144.7T, bolstered by booming real estate values, the Federal Reserve said in its Financial Accounts of the U.S. report. That represents a 2.36% increase in net worth, at an annual rate, during the quarter. The value of real estate...
As home prices continue their record-breaking climb, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said earlier this month that loan limits for mortgages that can be bought by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2022 will rise by the largest percentage ever. For much of the United States, the limit for conventional...
October home sales declined 13.7% year over year across the Asheville region as 1,215 homes sold compared to 1,408 homes that sold across the 13-county region this time last year. The Asheville region includes Burke, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey counties. Month...
Uncertainty surrounding the emerging omicron coronavirus variant have caused mortgage rates to fall slightly, giving homeowners the opportunity to refinance to a lower rate. Mortgage refinance demand increased 9% last week due to the brief drop in interest rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). But the time to...
CoreLogic’s latest Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for October 2021 revealed that home prices increased by 18% year-over-year, the highest level seen since the index was started 45 years ago. However, on a monthly basis home prices grew by 1.2% since September; a slower pace than has been...
The median sale price of a home sold in November 2021 in Elburn rose by $49,950 while total sales increased by 11.1%, according to BlockShopper.com. In November 2021, there were 10 homes sold, with a median sale price of $261,950 - a 23.6% increase over the $212,000 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were nine homes sold in Elburn in November 2020.
Crude oil prices rebounding amid broad-based recovery in risk appetite. Hopes for mild Omicron impact, lull in Fed-linked news may be at work. Incoming trade, output and inventory data may cap upward momentum. Crude oil prices are on the upswing, with the WTI contract tracking higher alongside bellwether S&P 500...
Austin gas prices have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 830 stations in Austin. Gas prices in Austin are 13.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.06/g higher than a year ago. According to...
Economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics are predicting that annual inflation will remain above 2% over the next three years as a result of rising wages and strong demand for goods and services. NABE panelists project that the overall consumer price index will rise 6% year-over-year in...
Phoenix home prices are expected to rise 6.8% in 2022, according to a housing market forecast released Wednesday by Realtor.com. The projected increase is based on a recent median home price in the Valley of $485,000. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix Business Journal.
PHOENIX — Real estate prices are nearing record highs here in the Valley, making it tough for new or first-time home buyers to find a place that fits their needs and their budget. Real estate experts say it might be time to get creative and consider a micro house or...
To Jim Ayotte, it just makes sense to build a home in a factory. You wouldn’t drive to a location and try to coordinate the schedules of different subcontractors to build a car in a driveway. So why do it with a house?. Ayotte is the executive director of the...
Comments / 0