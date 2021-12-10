ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson's football recruiting class loses third elite commit as defensive side dwindles

By Eric Boynton, Greenville News
 3 days ago
Clemson lost a third elite defensive commit on Friday with the trio all coming from Bradenton, Florida private powerhouse IMG Academy.

Five-star cornerback Daylen Everette announced he is reopening his recruitment as Clemson's current incoming class continues to dwindle on the defensive side since longtime coordinator Brent Venables left Sunday to become Oklahoma's head coach.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott officially took the Virginia head coaching job on Friday.

"Honestly I was having a lot of uncertainty about Clemson and kind of having some second thoughts," Everette told 247Sports. "So I thought it would be a good idea to take a look at my options."

Another decommit:Clemson football loses another four-star defensive commit after the departure of Brent Venables

Four-star safety Keon Sabb (the No. 94 overall recruit) revealed his reversal from Clemson on Monday followed by four-star edge rusher Jihaad Campbell (No. 78) on Thursday.

Everette had been Clemson's second-highest ranked commit (behind five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik), listed as the nation's No. 29 prospect, sixth-best corner and sixth-best in Florida. He began his high school career at Norview in Norfolk, Virginia.

'Nothing but love':What folks in the Clemson camp are saying about Brent Venables' departure

Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (39th overall and seventh-best at his position) is now Clemson's highest-ranked defensive commit. Reached by phone on Thursday, he said he's 100 percent committing to Clemson next week.

Clemson is now at 12 commits for the current cycle after picking up Dutch Fork receiver Antonio Williams on Thursday evening. The Tigers class is ranked 14th nationally and third in the ACC behind North Carolina and Florida State.

Everette initially committed to Clemson on July 17 over finalists Georgia, North Carolina and Florida State. He also holds Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Mississippi and South Carolina among his roughly 30 offers.

He still plans to sign during the early signing period which begins Wednesday.

Everette released the following statement to On3.com.

Opinion:Clemson had the two highest-paid assistants, but only one was worth it

"I want to thank the whole Clemson staff for everything they’ve done for my family and I. I am very grateful for coach (Dabo) Swinney, coach (Mike) Reed and the rest of the Clemson staff for believing in my talents and providing me with an opportunity to play football at the next level.

"After a long talk with my family, I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from Clemson University. So as of now, I will be opening my recruitment back up. I wish nothing but the best for Clemson University."

