ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Does Lady Gaga Deserve Best Actress Kudos for ‘House of Gucci’?

By Anne Thompson and David Ehrlich
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

With IndieWire’s Eric Kohn on paternity leave, in this week’s episode of Screen Talk (number 359), editor-at-large Anne Thompson and her fill-in guest, IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich, parse the annual December awards voting, from the mainstream National Board of Review, which gave Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/UA) three top awards and Will Smith of “King Richard” Best Actor, to the more prestigious New York Film Critics Circle, which surprisingly anointed Japanese Oscar entry “Drive My Car” as its Best Film of the year, and awarded Jane Campion Best Director for “The Power of the Dog.” Her stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee took Actor and Supporting Actor, respectively.

Another shocker: Lady Gaga won Best Actress for her either over-the-top or masterful turn on “ House of Gucci ,” depending on how you look at it, while London thespian Kathryn Hunter won Supporting Actress for Joel Coen’s Shakespeare movie “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

And where is Steven Spielberg’s “ West Side Story ” in the Oscar race? We weigh the NYFCC ’s cinematography prize for his longtime collaborator Janusz Kamiński, as well as the overall success of frequent Spielberg collaborator Tony Kushner’s adaptation, which moves around key songs like “Somewhere,” and is expected to open soft at the box office. How much will that impact the well-reviewed movie’s Oscar hopes?

Neither idiosyncratic group reflects the wide swath of Oscar voters, but they do throw contenders into the spotlight for consideration. Up next on Monday, the Golden Globes and Critics Choice nominations, followed on Tuesday by the Indie Spirits and the following weekend, The Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Stay tuned for more guest IndieWire staffers over the coming weeks. Check out the podcast below.

Screen Talk is produced by Azwan Badruzaman and available on Apple Podcasts , Stitcher , Spotify , and hosted by Megaphone . You can subscribe here or via RSS . Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter. Browse previous installments here , review the show on Apple Podcasts , and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on Apple Podcasts right here.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

2022 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘West Side Story,’ and More

Twenty-one new members strong, the ramshackle Hollywood Foreign Press Association has emerged from the ashes of a beleaguered 2021 to present its list of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. The nominees were unveiled at dawn out of Beverly Hills in person and via a live stream. They were presented by new HFPA president Helen Hoehne and surprise guest Snoop Dogg. See below. Submissions were not required for award consideration this year, however, the HFPA accommodated filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories. The HFPA will recognize its winners on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in a yet-to-be-disclosed...
MOVIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
IndieWire

AFI’s Top Films and TV of 2021 Include ‘Dune,’ ‘Power of the Dog, and ‘Succession’

The American Film Institute’s annual lists showcasing the top 10 movies and TV shows of the year always include multiple awards frontrunners, and this year is no exception. The jury — which is a mix of critics, academics, and film professionals — always celebrates the best of American cinema and television. The virtual jury awarded three Special Awards this year, to Kenneth Branagh’s festival hit “Belfast” (from the U.K.), Netflix’s global blockbuster “Squid Game” (from South Korea) and Searchlight documentary “Summer of Soul…(Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised).” Last year, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Disney+ adaptation of Broadway smash “Hamilton” earned...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hunter
Person
Janusz Kamiński
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Steven Spielberg
Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Lady Gaga responds to criticism of her performance in 'House of Gucci'

(Heads up: This story contains spoilers about the movie House of Gucci.) In House of Gucci, Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, is famous for two reasons. She was married to Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the company's founder Guccio Gucci — and she was convicted having the fashion heir killed in 1995.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#Kudos#Golden Globes#House Of Gucci#National Board Of Review#Mgm Ua#Japanese#Nyfcc#The Indie Spirits#Apple Podcasts
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
E! News

2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Selena Gomez, Jennifer Hudson and More

Watch: 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises!. On Dec. 13, many actors and actresses woke up to the exciting news that they were nominated for a 2022 Golden Globe. As expected, shows including Ted Lasso, Squid Game, Succession and Hacks received a handful of nominations including Best Television Series. In addition, movies Don't Look Up and King Richard were honored with Best Motion Picture nods. Others, well, they had some less celebratory news.
CELEBRITIES
ABC 4

Local actress makes it big in Hollywood

You probably know her from Netflix! Local actress, Ash Santos joins us today to discuss all her latest and upcoming projects. Even though she’s a major Hollywood star now, Santos is still able to live and raise her family here in Utah. She started her acting career by starring in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz411

UPDATING Golden Globes Nominees in Odd Year: Snub Jennifer Hudson for “Respect,” Nothing for “Nightmare,” Only Gaga for “Gucci”

The HFPA wanted Black nominees. They even paid Snoop Dogg to announce their nominees. But they snubbed Jennifer Hudson’s extraordinary performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” Instead they nominated Marion Cotillard for the dreadful “Annette.” Cotillard dies halfway through the movie. Hudson’s whole soul is in “Respect.” Shameful.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kristen Stewart rocks surprising new look at 2021 Gotham Awards

Oscar hopeful Kristen Stewart rocked a surprising look on Monday - a Barbie pink column gown. The actress, known for her love of suits and sneakers, wore the elegant outfit at the 2021 Gotham Awards where she was honored with the special Performer Tribute award. WATCH: Trailer for royal biopic...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Lady Gaga Reflects On Her Acting Mistakes, After 'House of Gucci' Premiere

Just days after her latest movie, House of Gucci hit the big screens, Lady Gaga has given an interview in which she reflects on some of her acting mistakes. Looking back at her film and television career, the pop star turned screen-siren pinpointed a particular moment, during her 2001 role in crime drama The Sopranos, which she wishes she had approached differently.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday. The contenders for the award show were revealed by Snoop Dogg on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 9 a.m. ET on Monday. "Belfast" and "The Power of...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
worldofreel.com

Is Kristen Stewart No Longer the Best Actress Frontrunner?

I’ve already tackled Spencer’s floundering box-office numbers. It has just made $7 million domestically on a budget of more than twice that. During the early fall, Kristen Stewart was untouchable and the clear frontrunner for Best Actress. Now? I’m not too sure. Things have changed, her narrative has faltered. Yes, as we speak, she’s still the de facto frontrunner, but that’s just because the actress contenders this year are quite weak and no one performance has really managed to stand out as the one to beat except for hers.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Golden Globes, In Search of Diversity, Nominated No Black Actresses in Lead Roles

The Golden Globes are on trial for lack of diversity. So what did they do? They nominated not a single Black actress in a leading role. Their most obvious snub was Jennifer Hudson’s committed and soulful performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” She should have been a shoo-in for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy. Hudson’s singing in the movie is beyond compare, and her acting is levels above most of this year’s performances.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy