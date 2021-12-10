Valley View’s Renfro headed to JUCO

Valley View senior Andee Renfro signs to play softball at Western Oklahoma State flanked by her parents Jamie and Richard Burch. Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Valley View is sending another athlete to the college ranks, this time a softball star.

Andee Renfro signed with Western Oklahoma State College in the Valley View gym Thursday afternoon.

Renfro said deciding on a college was difficult for her until she visited Western Oklahoma State.

“After I visited the campus and met the coach, I knew exactly where I wanted to go,” Renfro said. “I like the small-town feel. I’m used to small towns. The campus is a new campus, and it’s really nice. The coach obviously is a very good coach.”

Renfro has been playing softball since she was 4. She decided when she was 12 softball was the sport she wanted to play in college.

Catcher is her main position, but she has played all over the field for the Lady Eagles. Valley View coach Jamie Burch, who is also Renfro’s mother, said her versatility makes her valuable.

“(Pioneers coach Jerod Stidham) is looking at her as a catcher, and then as a first baseman,” Burch said. “But one of the reasons why he liked her is because she is so versatile, and he can put her anywhere he needs her.”

Western Oklahoma State is in Altus, Oklahoma, roughly an hour and a half northwest of Wichita Falls. The Pioneers play in Division I, Region 2 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Burch said it should be a good fit for Renfro, and she could tell when they visited how much Renfro liked it.

“She said she felt like home there,” Burch said. “It’s a small enough school. New facilities, new softball field, new dorms, new campus, so she really liked it. It’s not too far away from home, so it’s going to be a good fit.”

Renfro said her mother has done a lot to prepare her to play collegiate softball. She said it will be tough playing out of state for another coach, but Burch will still be there for her.

“I’m going to be scared,” Renfro said. “But she’s coming to all of my games, so I’ll have her there with me.”

Burch said Renfro, who still has one more high school season to play, is well-prepared to play in college.

“Her hard work has really paid off,” Burch said. “Thanksgiving, she was up here lifting weights and running just to stay in shape… She’s a real hard worker, and I appreciate that. We’ve put in a lot of work, and it’s just finally paid off for her.”