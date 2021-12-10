Hornets open home tournament with win

Era sophomore Weston Griffin attempts a shot against heavy defense during the Hornets' first game of the Era Classic against Olney. Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

The home team picked up a win to close out the first day of the Era Classic basketball tournament.

The Era boys’ basketball team defeated Olney 34-21 Thursday night, sending the Hornets to the winner’s bracket.

Era (2-6) led most of the night in a low-scoring game. The Hornets never fully pulled away, but Era did enough to keep the Cubs from mounting a comeback.

Olney (2-7) scored the game’s first 2 points, but Era scored the next 5 to take the lead. The Hornets led the rest of the way.

Era coach Troyce Renfro said the Hornets played well on one end of the court but have work to do on the other.

“We played good defense,” Renfro said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well.”

After the Cubs struck first, Era sophomore Weston Griffin hit a free throw, then assisted on a shot from sophomore Cooper Weatherly which gave the Hornets the lead. Weatherly hit another shot afterward, and the Hornets led 5-2 after the first quarter.

Olney again scored the first bucket of the second quarter, but Era scored the next 9 and led 14-4 at halftime. The lead floated around the 8 to 12-point range most of the second half. Neither team had a sustained run as shots wouldn’t fall for either side.

Renfro said the Hornets’ defensive positioning helped them prevent Olney from getting good scoring opportunities.

“I felt like we took away most of the passing lanes,” Renfro said. “Made them throw the ball over us. We were in position most of the time, so they didn’t get any easy looks.”

Eight players scored for Era in a well-balanced attacking effort. Senior Asa Pascal led the way with 7 points, followed by Weatherly with 6. Griffin and sophomore Jack Jones each scored 5.

The Hornets will take on Gunter on Friday night, once again in the final game of the day, often typical for the home team in a tournament. Renfro said it is nice to host.

“It’s a lot of work,” Renfro said. “But it’s fun.”