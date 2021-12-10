Lady Hornets dominate Olney

Era senior Kiara Franklin shoots a three-pointer against Olney in the Era Classic. Franklin scored 30 points in a lopsided win. Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

An Era senior outscored the other team on her own, lifting the Lady Hornets to a dominant win Thursday night.

Era opened the Era Classic with a 77-17 win on its home court against Olney.

Era (8-5) eliminated any doubt about the outcome quickly as it raced out to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter.

Olney (0-4) scored the first points of the game, but an Era three-pointer provided the game’s lone lead change.

Era coach Don Neu said the Lady Hornets played with a lot of energy.

“I was real pleased with that, more than I was anything else,” Neu said. “We went out there, and I thought we executed things. We moved well. I was really pleased with especially the first quarter.”

Era senior Kiara Franklin scored 30 points in a dominant performance. She hit the go-ahead three-pointer after Olney scored the game’s first shot. She scored 10 of Era’s first 12 points and hit 30 with a three-pointer late in the fourth. She got an ovation from the fans when she came to the bench late in the first half.

Neu said Franklin, the team’s leader, had an impressive game.

“Kiara’s a good leader,” Neu said. “Everybody follows her. She’s got a good supporting cast to go with her, so that helps a lot, too.”

After the early bucket by the Lady Cubs, Era went on a 34-0 run continuing into the second quarter. Olney’s most prolific scoring quarter was the third. The Lady Cubs scored 11, including a 6-2 run.

Neu said he liked Era’s defensive performance.

“We were moving well,” Neu said. “We had a lot of energy. We put in a few little things that we’re trying to work on, and I thought the girls did really good.”

Era junior Alexis Beard was the Lady Hornets’ second-leading scorer with 15 points. Sophomore Kate Krebs and junior Ella Haseloff each had 8.

Neu said it is huge to have players such as Beard who can complement Franklin’s scoring.

“People are going to key on Kiara, especially our district,” Neu said. “I feel like we’ve got some other players that definitely can help her and take some of the load off of her.”

Neu said the Lady Hornets are always confident, but starting the weekend with an impressive performance will only boost their confidence as they prepare to face some stiff opposition.

“They believe in each other, and I think that’s half the battle,” Neu said. “We’ve got out work cut out for us tomorrow. We got Henrietta, and if we get past them, then we’ll have a very, very good Holliday team more than likely. So, it’ll be a good test for us.”