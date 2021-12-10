ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI Settles Up 8.2% on the Week

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude had the strongest week since August on fading omicron fears. Oil set its biggest weekly gain in more than three months as the worst fears over the new virus strain have receded. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 8.2% this week. Fuel consumption so far has escaped any major...

www.rigzone.com

Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

U.S. expects Permian oil output to rise to record in December

(Bloomberg) -- Crude production in the Permian Basin is expected to surpass a pre-pandemic high this month as a rebound in the U.S. shale industry fuels activity in its most prolific patch. Supplies from the Basin, which straddles West Texas and New Mexico, is projected to reach 4.96 million barrels...
State
Connecticut State
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
freightwaves.com

4th consecutive decline posted in DOE/EIA diesel price

With oil markets showing evidence of relative calm in the past week, retail prices are moving lower to catch up with at least some of the earlier declines from 2021 highs. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price declined 2.5 cents, effective Monday, to $3.649 a gallon. That is the fourth consecutive week the benchmark has declined. It also marks the first four-week drop since March.
CNBC

Oil prices steady on demand concerns over omicron spread

Brent crude oil futures edged higher by 1 cent to $74.40 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 1 cent to $71.30. Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday but price gains were capped due to investor worries about oil demand after renewed restrictions were imposed in Europe and Asia amid a rise in coronavirus cases.
forexlive.com

WTI crude oil futures settle at $71.29

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $71.29. That is down $0.38 from Fridays settle or -0.53% on the day. The the high price today extended up to $73. The low price extended to $70.71. Looking at the daily chart, the price remains between its 200 day...
NBC Los Angeles

Omicron Covid Variant to Dent Global Demand for Oil, IEA Says

The recovery is expected to be affected by a new surge in Covid-19 cases, with jet fuel being hit hard, the report said. Its authors noted that the emergence of the new omicron variant had already brought about new restrictions on international travel. However, the IEA added that while the...
rigzone.com

Saudis Warn Energy Transition Will Cause Oil Price Spikes

Saudi Arabia's finance minister echoed warnings from the kingdom's oil officials. Saudi Arabia’s finance minister echoed warnings from the kingdom’s oil officials that a slowdown in fossil-fuel investment globally will cause spikes in energy prices. “We have very serious concerns that the world could run short of energy...
marketpulse.com

US Close: Investor jitters over Tightening CBs, NatGas, Oil dips, Gold steady, Bitcoin falls

US stocks were under pressure as many investors began to fear a trading life without a Fed safety net. A wrath of central bank rate decisions this week will likely show stocks will have to move higher without the help of central bankers. Apple fell short of the $3 trillion market cap level and even meme stocks are seeing loyalty fade amongst the Reddit crowd.
rigzone.com

Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022

Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their 'key' oil and gas themes for 2022. Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their “key” oil and gas themes for 2022 in a new report sent to Rigzone on Monday. One...
Reuters

Oil drops toward $73, pressured by Omicron concerns

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped toward $73 a barrel on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the Omicron coronavirus variant is set to dent the global demand recovery. U.S. data showing producer prices at 11-year highs confirmed market expectations of faster stimulus tapering to emerge from...
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Gives Up Early Gains

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied towards the top of the short-term range on Friday, but gave back gains, mainly due to a lot of people covering heading into the weekend. I would not be overly concerned about the selling due to the fact that the market had been so skittish from the last couple of weeks that it would be difficult to imagine that we would simply take off to the upside.
investing.com

Crude Oil Is In The “Black” Again

At the start of the third week of December, we see the commodity markets growing bullish. At time of writing, Brent was rising and approaching $76.35. However, the fundamental background for bulls remains rather negative. For example, the weekly report from Baker Hughes showed that the Oil Rig Count added 4 units and now equals 471. The drilling activities in the US continue to rise and the Department of Energy expects the daily output to reach 11.85 million barrels per day.
Houston Chronicle

Market reports to influence oil prices this week

Demand forecasts from OPEC and the IEA and policy decisions Federal Reserve are poised to move oil markets this week, analysts said. Oil gained 8.1 percent last week, settling Friday at $71.67 per barrel. But even with the rally, oil remains far below the $84.65 per barrel reached October 26.
