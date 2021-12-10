ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor business pulls off epic prank on MSU RB Kenneth Walker III

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QX9Dk_0dJiMWNv00

When a prolific Big Ten running back asks for your business, of course you don’t say no. And if that running back plays for Michigan State and you’re Michigan fans, you find a way to make that work to your advantage.

Such is the case for clothier State and Liberty, an Ann Arbor-based business that specializes in upscale clothing meant to fit athletes. We’ve seen ambassadors for the company such as former Michigan defensive tackle Mike Martin, so when Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III asked them to fit him in a suit, it’s no surprise that the owners of the company would get him suited up — but with a little something extra.

They posted the video to their Twitter account on Friday, and you can see the prank they pulled off on Walker near the end.

It’s good-natured fun like this that makes the rivalry great — not the incessant back-and-forth that has happened between the fan bases in recent weeks.

Update: For his part, Walker seems to be taking the prank in stride

(h/t Michael Spath)

