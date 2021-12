An Australian TikTok user’s potentially lethal encounter with a blue dragon sea slug went viral after his followers alerted him to the danger.TikTok user @julianobayd shared the video of the toxic slug on Thursday and asked whether or not the creature was a Pokemon. He did not know it was in fact a blue dragon sea slug, which can be lethal and caused havoc when they washed up on beaches in Sydney in February. “Dude, you’re done. Literally,” one person wrote in response to the TikTok. “Bro, that’s a blue dragon they are really venomous [and] they eat blue...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO