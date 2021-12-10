NHL commissioner Gary Bettman: Coyotes 'committed' to Arizona

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The future of the Arizona Coyotes was put in doubt over the summer when the city of Glendale confirmed it wouldn't be extending the team's lease at the Gila River Arena, making the 2021-22 season the franchise's final campaign at that venue. Things took an interesting turn earlier this week when the Coyotes faced potential eviction from the arena because they reportedly owed $1.4 million in unpaid taxes and bills to Glendale.

The Coyotes have since paid off the debt said to be a result of a "miscommunication," and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke about the matter Friday and said he expects the franchise to remain in Arizona.

"It's clear that the city of Glendale has either an agenda or an edge in the way they're dealing with the Coyotes," Bettman explained, per Dan Rosen of the league's website. "I know that [Coyotes owner] Alex Meruelo is committed to Arizona and is working on a plan for a new arena, which is probably what is agitating the city of Glendale.

"The new arena would be in a place where I think everybody would find it much more accessible and would improve the short-term and long-term fortunes of the club. It'll take a couple years to build and the fact that the city of Glendale wouldn't want the club to remain in their building on an interim basis speaks volumes about the way they're approaching this. But we can deal with all that.

"Alex is committed. Alex has the resources, and the Coyotes aren't going anywhere. Well, they're going somewhere else other than Glendale but they're not leaving the greater Phoenix area."

It's believed a new arena in Tempe wouldn't open to the Coyotes until the 2025-26 season assuming that project receives approval. For now, the club is looking for a temporary home in or around Phoenix, and Bettman added Friday that "there are options that will work" for keeping the team in Arizona until a new arena is ready.

The Coyotes announced last week they were "not moving" and were "100% committed to playing in Arizona" past this season.