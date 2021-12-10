ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman: Coyotes 'committed' to Arizona

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKFJv_0dJiLNeP00
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The future of the Arizona Coyotes was put in doubt over the summer when the city of Glendale confirmed it wouldn't be extending the team's lease at the Gila River Arena, making the 2021-22 season the franchise's final campaign at that venue. Things took an interesting turn earlier this week when the Coyotes faced potential eviction from the arena because they reportedly owed $1.4 million in unpaid taxes and bills to Glendale.

The Coyotes have since paid off the debt said to be a result of a "miscommunication," and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke about the matter Friday and said he expects the franchise to remain in Arizona.

"It's clear that the city of Glendale has either an agenda or an edge in the way they're dealing with the Coyotes," Bettman explained, per Dan Rosen of the league's website. "I know that [Coyotes owner] Alex Meruelo is committed to Arizona and is working on a plan for a new arena, which is probably what is agitating the city of Glendale.

"The new arena would be in a place where I think everybody would find it much more accessible and would improve the short-term and long-term fortunes of the club. It'll take a couple years to build and the fact that the city of Glendale wouldn't want the club to remain in their building on an interim basis speaks volumes about the way they're approaching this. But we can deal with all that.

"Alex is committed. Alex has the resources, and the Coyotes aren't going anywhere. Well, they're going somewhere else other than Glendale but they're not leaving the greater Phoenix area."

It's believed a new arena in Tempe wouldn't open to the Coyotes until the 2025-26 season assuming that project receives approval. For now, the club is looking for a temporary home in or around Phoenix, and Bettman added Friday that "there are options that will work" for keeping the team in Arizona until a new arena is ready.

The Coyotes announced last week they were "not moving" and were "100% committed to playing in Arizona" past this season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Good Luck With Injuries Runs Out

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the luckier NHL teams this season when it comes to avoiding the injury bug. But everyone’s luck staying healthy runs out sometimes, and in the Leafs’ case, it ran out this past week. Toronto lost one of its biggest stars Friday when...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames' outbreak reveals scary stat surrounding COVID cases in the NHL

Before the current NHL campaign commenced, commissioner Gary Bettman said the league was down to its last four players who weren't vaccinated against COVID-19 on its way to full inoculation by the season-opener. Since that inaugural puck drop between the Lightning and the Penguins, however, the NHL has seen a...
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Dan Rosen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Commissioner
newstalkflorida.com

Arizona Coyotes NHL Franchise Will Remain In The State

The team will remain in Glendale for the rest of the season. “The Coyotes aren’t going anywhere,” said the Commissioner of the National Hockey League Gary Bettman. The NHL’s Arizona franchise has been in the news recently and not for on ice product reasons. There was the unsourced story from Forbes Sports Money that the team was for sale and that perhaps it could end up being sold to Houston investors who would move the team to Texas. Arizona ownership and Bettman knocked down that story. Then there was the matter of delinquent taxes with the operators of the Glendale, Arizona arena that houses the NHL team threatening to lock out the team from using the building until the tax bill was settled. Glendale is not going to be the long-term home of the team, in fact the Coyotes business moved to Glendale in 2003 as part of a real estate deal that was never all that fruitful. Arizona ownership wants to set up shop in Tempe eventually.
NHL
Yardbarker

Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis placed into COVID-19 protocol

COVID-19 largely dominated sports headlines on Monday, and that trend continued into the evening hours. Per ESPN and The Associated Press, the Carolina Hurricanes placed centers Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday coming off Sunday's 2-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks. Additionally, a Carolina training staff member also entered the coronavirus-related protocol. All three are isolating in Vancouver.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames' next three games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The team announced that forwards Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson and Adam Ruzicka and defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were added to the protocol on Monday. The staff member added to the protocol was not disclosed. Calgary was set to play a road back-to-back this week against the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
fieldofschemes.com

No, really, where will the Arizona Coyotes play next season?

On Friday, after the whole embarrassing kerfuffle of Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo having to wire $1.4 million in back taxes to the state of Arizona after explaining he’d failed to pay it because of “unfortunate human error,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman chatted up some reporters at the NHL meetings to assure everyone that the team isn’t moving anywhere, definitely, probably:
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Projected Lineup After Injured Players Return

The Oilers are playing very well so far in this young season, but their success does not come without battling some adversity. The Oilers were hit with a plethora of injuries to many of their blueliners which has caused several inexperienced defensemen to be thrust into more prominent roles. The team is without significant players including Duncan Keith, Slater Koekkoek, Cody Ceci, on the backend, while Nurse made his return against the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 5 after missing a few weeks to a finger injury.
NHL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy