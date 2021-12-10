ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins headline Bengals final injury report vs. 49ers

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals finish their week of prep with some major names on the final injury report.

Before Sunday’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, the Bengals listed the following players as questionable:

  • CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot)
  • WR Tee Higgins (ankle)
  • HB Joe Mixon (illness)

Head coach Zac Taylor said he still expects Higgins and Mixon to play, but the week-long illness for the star running back remains a major question mark — both in whether he’ll actually play and how effective he’ll be on the field.

Cincinnati also listed two players as doubtful:

  • LB Markus Bailey (neck)
  • DT Tyler Shelvin (illness)

Bailey is a bit of a surprise after suffering a stinger last week, so it’ll be Joe Bachie next to breakout player Germaine Pratt.

The Bengals also listed two players as out:

  • HB Chris Evans (ankle)
  • LB Logan Wilson (shoulder)

That means the offense has limited depth at running back if Mixon isn’t 100 percent. Wilson was guaranteed to be out at least this week, if not much longer.

