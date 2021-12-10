ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions About Prosecutor's Side Job Shines Light on Enforcement of Attorney Ethics Rules

By Charles Toutant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney general takes over case from Ocean County Prosecutor's Office due to concerns about assistant prosecutor's side business. Assistant Prosecutor William Scharfenberg prosecuted several building contractors who were in competition with...

