A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO