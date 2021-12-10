ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHCA Applauds Governor for Increasing Medicaid Funding for Nursing Center Residents in Freedom First Budget

Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) Chief Executive Officer Emmett Reed applauded Governor Ron DeSantis for prioritizing Florida’s long term caregivers and the residents entrusted to their care in his Freedom First budget recommendations for FY 2022-2023. Specifically, the Governor’s budget includes a 5% increase in Medicaid reimbursement for nursing centers, which...

positivelyosceola.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $99.7 billion 2022 “Freedom First Budget”

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis released his “Freedom First Budget” proposal with recommendations for fiscal year 2022-2023. The budget totals $99.7 billion, with total reserves exceeding $15 billion, and includes record funding for education, environmental resources, and law enforcement. The budget also rejects COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns. “In...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis' budget would increase K-12 spending, but cut funding to state universities

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday released a proposed education budget for next year that includes record spending for public schools but a cut in university funding. DeSantis is requesting that lawmakers provide $23.9 billion for the kindergarten through 12th-grade system, a $1.1 billion increase over the current year. The proposal would provide $8,000 in per-student spending, an increase of nearly $200.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Teacher organizations react to DeSantis’ “Freedom First” budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his proposed “Freedom First” budget on Thursday, which included raises for teachers and higher per pupil spending. “But it also provides record funding for key priorities like education, our environmental resources, as well as support for law enforcement,” said...
LEON COUNTY, FL
State
Florida State
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says state needs increased food stamp funding for seniors

When I read of Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to spend $100 million on an unnecessary Florida State Guard, I was outraged. That money could and should be used to increase the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) for seniors living below the poverty level. The current benefit for a senior...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Florida Gov. DeSantis reveals 'Freedom First Budget' in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed his "Freedom First Budget" in Tallahassee Thursday morning. The budget includes $99.7 billion for education, environmental resources, and law enforcement. The budget fully funds the Bright Futures Scholarship in Florida and guarantees no tuition increases for Florida public universities. It...
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Unveils Freedom First Budget Proposal for 2022-2023 Fiscal Year

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis released his Freedom First Budget proposal with recommendations for fiscal year 2022-2023. The Freedom First Budget totals $99.7 billion, with total reserves exceeding $15 billion. The Freedom First Budget focuses on preserving freedom and prosperity for Floridians with record funding for education, environmental...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Ron Desantis
communitynewspapers.com

FWC applauds Governor DeSantis’ proposed pay increases for state law enforcement officers, bonuses for first responders and support for recruitment efforts

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) commends Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent announcement of a proposed $400 million in new funding to increase the salaries of state law enforcement officers plus provide bonuses for first responders and funding for state and local level recruitment efforts. “As a former law...
POLITICS
capitalsoup.com

Insurance Commissioner Altmaier Issues Statement of Support for Governor Ron DeSantis’ FY 2022-2023 Freedom First Budget

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) released the following statement today in support of Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2022-2023 budget recommendations:. “Governor DeSantis’ budget recommendations exemplify his commitment to protecting Florida consumers and businesses. The Freedom First Budget provides OIR with the necessary resources to continue to maintain a stable and competitive insurance market for consumers,” said Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier.
POLITICS
WNCT

Study: NC is No. 3 in US with the most rural hospital closures since 2005

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Rural hospitals have long struggled financially and the situation is getting worse. In the mid-1940s, Congress provided funding to build hospitals in rural areas, leading to a rise in their numbers, especially in the South. By the 1980s and 1990s, those hospitals began closing, partly a result of Medicare spending. Since 2005, 181 […]
HEALTH SERVICES
capitalsoup.com

Governor Ron DeSantis’ Freedom First Budget Shapes the Future of Reliable Public Safety Communication Systems and Cybersecurity in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis today announced key investments in his Freedom First budget to enhance the critical public safety communications systems that first responders across Florida depend on to protect their communities and develop the state’s cybersecurity infrastructure. These investments would build on previous efforts and will continue to shape the future of public safety in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
capitalsoup.com

Florida DBPR Secretary Julie I. Brown Commends Governor DeSantis’ Freedom First Budget Recommendations

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Julie I. Brown today applauded Governor Ron DeSantis’ Fiscal Year 2022-23 Freedom First budget recommendations and emphasized that the proposed, major investments will modernize the technological capabilities of the Department, minimize burdens of government processes and deliver new, meaningful, long-term benefits for businesses and professionals regulated by the Department. The Governor’s FY 2022-23 recommended budget includes major upgrades of the Department’s online customer licensing interface and substantial advancements in the methods by which the Department serves more than 1.4 million callers annually through its Customer Contact Center.
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

Governor Ron DeSantis’ Freedom First Budget Invests in Safer Communities, Stronger Juvenile Justice System in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis today announced his Freedom First Budget, which makes strategic investments to further bolster Florida’s juvenile justice system. The Governor’s budget recommendations will support vital services within the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to provide improved outcomes for youth and families while ensuring the safety of Florida’s communities.
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

LeadingAge Florida Applauds Senior Prioritization in Governor’s Budget

LeadingAge Florida applauds Governor Ron DeSantis for continuing to prioritize seniors through funding for nursing homes, home and community-based services, the Sadowski Trust Fund and Alzheimer’s disease research. “We know the Governor was faced with a number of difficult decisions in preparing his budget proposal and we deeply appreciate...
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

Governor DeSantis’ Freedom First Budget supports Florida National Guardsmen

Governor Ron DeSantis released his Freedom First Budget recommendations, which include key funding initiatives for the Florida National Guard. The Governor’s budget would invest more than $100 million for the men and women of the Florida National Guard to remain ready and able to support their national, state and community missions. The recommendations include funding to maintain and repair armories, construct four new facilities, and provide tuition assistance to Guardsmen for higher education.
FLORIDA STATE

