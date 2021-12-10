FHCA Applauds Governor for Increasing Medicaid Funding for Nursing Center Residents in Freedom First Budget

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Julie I. Brown today applauded Governor Ron DeSantis’ Fiscal Year 2022-23 Freedom First budget recommendations and emphasized that the proposed, major investments will modernize the technological capabilities of the Department, minimize burdens of government processes and deliver new, meaningful, long-term benefits for businesses and professionals regulated by the Department. The Governor’s FY 2022-23 recommended budget includes major upgrades of the Department’s online customer licensing interface and substantial advancements in the methods by which the Department serves more than 1.4 million callers annually through its Customer Contact Center.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO