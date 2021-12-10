ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sniper Elite 5 coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, last-gen consoles, and PC in 2022

By Austin Wood
 3 days ago
Sniper Elite 5 was announced during today's ID@Xbox stream, and it's coming to Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Windows Store) in 2022. The announcement trailer for Sniper Elite 5 promises a simultaneous multi-platform release and introduces the...

ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Grim Dawn on Xbox Series X: A dated classic on consoles

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition is a Diablo-like action role-playing game (ARPG) that originally launched on PC in 2016. The title garnered stellar reviews from critics and has received strong post-launch support over the years. The Ashes of Malmouth and Forgotten Gods expansions not only add more items and weapons, but also bring new environments for you to explore. All of this content is available in the Definitive Edition of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Target PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Dropping Imminently – December 2

Target could be dropping a huge December restock of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles any minute now! Here are the details. Buying a next-gen console has been almost impossible since they launched last year. Major retailer restocks are basically the only way to get your hands on one. Luckily,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 2 is Coming to PC and Consoles on December 14

Aliens: Fireteam Elite wrapped up its first season of content material a while in the past, with its first Season, Phalanx. It had three DLC packs, with new weapons and cosmetics for gamers to get pleasure from. And on condition that it was referred to as Season 1, one might assume that Season 2 isn’t far behind.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Argos Xbox Series X Stock Drops With Smyth’s PS5 Replenishment

Next-generation gamers have been told that two stock drops are happening this week related to Xbox Series X and PS5. According to Stock Checker UK on Twitter, Argos staged an Xbox Series X stock drop this week and the page is still live at the time of writing. This means...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Farming Simulator 22 Money Cheat: Get unlimited cash on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Everything costs money in Farming Simulator 22, and some players might not want to put in the work to earn it. For those who want a shortcut to riches, there is a money cheat for Farming Simulator 22, but it’s platform-specific. Getting unlimited cash on PC is easier, but there’s also a glitch that gives PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S players infinite money as well.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best Buy PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Coming December 6, Ad Teases

It seems that a Best Buy PS5 & Xbox Series X restock could be arriving between December 6-8, according to a new advertisement. If you’re still on the hunt for Sony’s next-gen console, Best Buy may have you covered this week. While nothing is officially confirmed as of yet, the retailer’s latest mail advertisement is teasing a potential drop coming between December 6-8.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, Which Console Series Is Better?

The next generation of gaming has seen a slew of new consoles released in the past year. Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S were released in November 2020, generating a new culture of cutthroat console purchases amid shortages due to the pandemic. With Sony and Microsoft often directly competing with each other, which console out of these two tech giants is better than the other?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Crazy Athletics Is Available Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Brace yourselves for the craziest, adrenaline-pumping summer sports game of all time. Crazy Athletics launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & PC today. Haven’t been in touch with your friends? It’s time to dial in their numbers and get the party started. Call your friends over and dive together into this breathtaking experience featuring ten exciting Athletic games along with gazillions of crazy tasks. Either you may choose to compete against up to four of your friends with Crazy Athletics’ local multiplayer feature or help them get a better score by playing for a favorable wind. Crazy Athletics features simple and sweet yet challenging athletic games, from javelin and shotput to swimming and running.
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles on sale for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Experience one of the best anime to video game adaptations in recent times. Sega, together with CyberConnect2, has recently released a video game adaptation of Demon Slayer, the popular Japanese anime taken from Koyoharu Gotōge’s manga. Thanks to the positive critical acclaim, the game has sold out quickly in the different online stores, but one store has the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions on sale.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Score A PS5 Or Xbox Series X At Walmart's Upcoming Event

Walmart is planning an upcoming event where you may be able to score a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. The event will be this month, called Gamer Drop, and it’ll be an in-store affair as opposed to online restocks like it has been doing. The PS5 and Xbox Series X...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

