Austin pursues code amendments to make granny flats, homes in commercial areas easier to build
For months, Austin City Council has discussed the need to make small changes...www.bizjournals.com
For months, Austin City Council has discussed the need to make small changes...www.bizjournals.com
The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
Comments / 0