Springfield receives 32k masks out of 100k given from Harold Grinspoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has received 32,000 surgical masks as part of the 100,000 from the gift philanthropist Harold Grinspoon gave to the Big E.

Mayor Domenic Sarno thanks Big E President and CEO Gene Cassidy for the gift to be stored at the city hall annex on Tapley Street. The Mayor today re-emphasized the city’s ongoing strategy to combat COVID-19.

“When I speak with commissioner Helen Caulton harries, Dr. Keruac and doctors from mercy, masks or no masks shots, you’ve got to get shots, you’ve got to get the booster shots so we can move away from COVID-19.”

The fate of these thousands of surgical masks remains uncertain for the moment – but the city has stockpiled them in the event they’re needed in the immediate future.

