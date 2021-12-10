ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Delete Text Groups on iPhone

By Jerri Ledford
Cover picture for the articleTo delete a text group on iPhone, swipe the group message to the left and tap Delete. In iOS 12 or later, tap the profile icons at the top of a group message, or on iOS 11 and earlier tap the i icon, then tap Leave this Conversation and confirm you...

