North Country Report: See a show or three wherever you may be this weekend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This weekend, the North Country is putting on a show, That’s true whether you live in Lake George, Glens Falls, Granville or elsewhere.

On Friday night, bring a canned item to the Adirondack Thunder game against the Reading Royals, to go to local food banks. If you’re out in Washington County, you can also head to the Granville holiday tractor parade for set after set of holiday cheer on wheels.

This week in your North Country Report:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.