ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

North Country Report: See a show or three wherever you may be this weekend

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OeYi_0dJiJNrf00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This weekend, the North Country is putting on a show, That’s true whether you live in Lake George, Glens Falls, Granville or elsewhere.

On Friday night, bring a canned item to the Adirondack Thunder game against the Reading Royals, to go to local food banks. If you’re out in Washington County, you can also head to the Granville holiday tractor parade for set after set of holiday cheer on wheels.

This week in your North Country Report:

North Country Weekend Calendar: A Wonderful Life to see a show in
Glens Falls Middle School renovations, sports field lights possible if capital project OK’d
A new sports field and over $19M in changes up for a vote next week at Queensbury schools

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New York COVID update, December 13

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The vaccine is the first and best line of defense we have against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “With the holiday travel season upon us and friends and family gathering together indoors, it’s more important than ever that we stay vigilant and take […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
City
Granville, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
State
Washington State
City
Lake George, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#North Country Report#The North Country#The Reading Royals
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy