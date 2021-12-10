North Country Report: See a show or three wherever you may be this weekend
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This weekend, the North Country is putting on a show, That’s true whether you live in Lake George, Glens Falls, Granville or elsewhere.
On Friday night, bring a canned item to the Adirondack Thunder game against the Reading Royals, to go to local food banks. If you’re out in Washington County, you can also head to the Granville holiday tractor parade for set after set of holiday cheer on wheels.
This week in your North Country Report:North Country Weekend Calendar: A Wonderful Life to see a show in
Glens Falls Middle School renovations, sports field lights possible if capital project OK’d
A new sports field and over $19M in changes up for a vote next week at Queensbury schools
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0