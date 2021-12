COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court’s hearing of arguments for gerrymandering lawsuits challenging new state legislative maps is going into overtime. A new request, issued Monday evening by the court, asks the parties in the case to weigh in on Article XI, Section 8(C)(1) of the state Constitution, and what effect, if any, that section has on the court’s ability to reject the maps as unconstitutional. The unsigned order gives parties until 9 a.m. Friday to respond in writing.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO